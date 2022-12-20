Sweater Weather Is Here; Brooks Brothers Has You Covered with 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



In case you haven't noticed, the mercury has taken a pretty deep dip and, in some places, snow has already begun to fall. That means sweater weather is here, and it's in full swing. But if you don't have your wardrobe sorted already, now's your chance because Brooks Brothers is having a rare sale on all its sweaters — including cardigans, pullovers, v-necks, half-zips, full-zips and even hoodies — for a whopping 50 percent off (no code necessary).

The range of this sale is pretty vast, not just including all those aforementioned styles, but also a wide spectrum of colorways and materials, too. For instance, the cable-knit sweater you see above is made from ultra-luxurious lambswool, this cardigan is crafted from ever-popular cashmere and you can never go wrong with this merino wool v-neck. But those are just three of the many, many options — we're talking dozens of different listings.

If you're hoping to get one of these cozy tops as a gift for someone, there's something you should keep in mind: you'll have to buy no later than tomorrow (December 21) for two-day shipping and no later than Thursday (December 22) for next-day shipping if you want them to arrive in time. Oh yeah, and the rest of the site is also 30 percent off, too. Stay cozy!

