Corduroy Pants Are Back in — and Our Favorite Pair Is On Sale at Huckberry

Flint and Tinder's 365 cords are 15% off right now in three different cuts.

By Sean Tirman
flint and tinder 365 corduroy pants
Huckberry

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

It really shouldn't come as a complete surprise that corduroy is back in. After all, the swishy, soft fabric does a pretty great job of splitting the difference between thick denim jeans and lightweight chinos — both timeless in their own right. And picking up a pair (or two) just got even more enticing, as our favorite pair — the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants — are discounted on Huckberry right now to the tune of 15 percent off.

365 Corduroy Pant - Slim
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
Made from 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex, these midweight pants are perfect for all-year wear — keeping you warm when there's a bit of chill in the air but allowing for some flexibility (and thereby less stuffiness and more comfort) when things are a bit warmer. Available in three different cuts (slim fit, tapered, and straight-leg) and six different colorways, there's a perfect pair here for everyone. But the sale isn't going to last, so grab 'em while you can.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Hoody
Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Hoody
Mountain Hardwear amazon.com
$275 $217 (21% OFF)

Our pick for the best down jacket you can buy, the unique baffling on this coat keeps you even warmer than the other options on our list.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
dyson dyson.com
$600 $400 (33% OFF)

Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.

THESE ARE THE BEST VACUUMS OF THE YEAR

Aesop Bathroom Essentials Bundle
Aesop Bathroom Essentials Bundle
aesop.com
$118 $100 (15% OFF W/ CODE PLACE)

Aesop's luxury body care products have become a bit of a status symbol these days, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide, from rich hand cream to beautiful aromas.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HAND CREAMS

Proof 72-Hour Merino LS Polo
Proof 72-Hour Merino LS Polo
Proof huckberry.com
$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Although you wouldn't know by looking at it, this polo is made primarily with New Zealand merino wool. Yet it's machine washable as well as moisture- and odor-resistant (at least up to 72 hours).

READ MORE ABOUT PROOF'S 72-HOUR SHIRTS

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$98 $83 (15% OFF)

Kick off your winter wardrobe with the best corduroy pants you can buy. They're a nice medium between jeans and chinos, and they're 2% spandex for just the right amount of stretch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
$230 $135 (42% OFF)

It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt
Outerknown huckberry.com
$148 $125 (16% OFF)

Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion. And now you can get Huckberry's exclusive colors on sale

READ MORE ABOUT OUTERKNOWN'S BLANKET SHIRT

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
$190 $90 (53% OFF)

The latest Ultraboost model from Adidas provides unmatched cushioned support for runners and is extra stylish thanks to the many available color varieties.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Outdoors rticoutdoors.com
$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT-PACK COOLERS

Samsung QLED The Frame Series, 50-Inch
Samsung QLED The Frame Series, 50-Inch
woot.com
$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)

If you want a quality TV that won't be an eyesore, then Samsung has pretty much nailed it with The Frame. It's an excellent QLED 4K TV that disguises itself as a framed picture when not in use.

THESE ARE THE BEST OLED TVS YOU CAN BUY

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Merrell dickssportinggoods.com
$145 $87 (40% OFF)

Lined with breathable mesh and designed to keep you dry, this boot is sure to be comfortable and hike-ready right out of the box.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge amazon.com
$133 $80 (40% OFF)

Lodge makes the best Dutch oven you can buy. It's affordable, heats evenly and has sturdy, wide handles that make it easy to move around the kitchen. Plus, it comes in a ton of color options and is a great gift for the foodie in your life.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
rei.com
$250 $187 (25% OFF)

Unexpectedly light and perfectly comfortable, you'll forget this recliner is even a camping chair at all.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean toddsnyder.com
$149 $99 (33% OFF)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

Courant CATCH:3 Essentials
Courant CATCH:3 Essentials
staycourant.com
$100 $75 (25% OFF)

This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST VALET TRAYS

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos monos.com
$332 $249 (25% OFF W/ CODE CYBERWEEK2022)

With a convenient front pocket and a heavy duty handle, you'll be navigating the airport with ease this holiday season with one of the best carry-ons you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON SUITCASES

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen huckberry.com
$298 $193 (35% OFF)

This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

The Next Gen Kit
The Next Gen Kit
SAVE NOW

$688 $584 (15% OFF)

Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF FELLOW'S COFFEE GRINDER

