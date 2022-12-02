Corduroy Pants Are Back in — and Our Favorite Pair Is On Sale at Huckberry

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
It really shouldn't come as a complete surprise that corduroy is back in. After all, the swishy, soft fabric does a pretty great job of splitting the difference between thick denim jeans and lightweight chinos — both timeless in their own right. And picking up a pair (or two) just got even more enticing, as our favorite pair — the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants — are discounted on Huckberry right now to the tune of 15 percent off.
Made from 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex, these midweight pants are perfect for all-year wear — keeping you warm when there's a bit of chill in the air but allowing for some flexibility (and thereby less stuffiness and more comfort) when things are a bit warmer. Available in three different cuts (slim fit, tapered, and straight-leg) and six different colorways, there's a perfect pair here for everyone. But the sale isn't going to last, so grab 'em while you can.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$275 $217 (21% OFF)
Our pick for the best down jacket you can buy, the unique baffling on this coat keeps you even warmer than the other options on our list.
$600 $400 (33% OFF)
Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.
$118 $100 (15% OFF W/ CODE PLACE)
Aesop's luxury body care products have become a bit of a status symbol these days, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide, from rich hand cream to beautiful aromas.
$98 $78 (20% OFF)
Although you wouldn't know by looking at it, this polo is made primarily with New Zealand merino wool. Yet it's machine washable as well as moisture- and odor-resistant (at least up to 72 hours).
$98 $83 (15% OFF)
Kick off your winter wardrobe with the best corduroy pants you can buy. They're a nice medium between jeans and chinos, and they're 2% spandex for just the right amount of stretch.
$230 $135 (42% OFF)
It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.
$148 $125 (16% OFF)
Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion. And now you can get Huckberry's exclusive colors on sale
$190 $90 (53% OFF)
The latest Ultraboost model from Adidas provides unmatched cushioned support for runners and is extra stylish thanks to the many available color varieties.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.
$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)
If you want a quality TV that won't be an eyesore, then Samsung has pretty much nailed it with The Frame. It's an excellent QLED 4K TV that disguises itself as a framed picture when not in use.
$145 $87 (40% OFF)
Lined with breathable mesh and designed to keep you dry, this boot is sure to be comfortable and hike-ready right out of the box.
$133 $80 (40% OFF)
Lodge makes the best Dutch oven you can buy. It's affordable, heats evenly and has sturdy, wide handles that make it easy to move around the kitchen. Plus, it comes in a ton of color options and is a great gift for the foodie in your life.
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
Unexpectedly light and perfectly comfortable, you'll forget this recliner is even a camping chair at all.
$149 $99 (33% OFF)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.
$332 $249 (25% OFF W/ CODE CYBERWEEK2022)
With a convenient front pocket and a heavy duty handle, you'll be navigating the airport with ease this holiday season with one of the best carry-ons you can buy.
$298 $193 (35% OFF)
This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.
$688 $584 (15% OFF)
Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.