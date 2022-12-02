Corduroy Pants Are Back in — and Our Favorite Pair Is On Sale at Huckberry

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

It really shouldn't come as a complete surprise that corduroy is back in. After all, the swishy, soft fabric does a pretty great job of splitting the difference between thick denim jeans and lightweight chinos — both timeless in their own right. And picking up a pair (or two) just got even more enticing, as our favorite pair — the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants — are discounted on Huckberry right now to the tune of 15 percent off.

Made from 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex, these midweight pants are perfect for all-year wear — keeping you warm when there's a bit of chill in the air but allowing for some flexibility (and thereby less stuffiness and more comfort) when things are a bit warmer. Available in three different cuts (slim fit, tapered, and straight-leg) and six different colorways, there's a perfect pair here for everyone. But the sale isn't going to last, so grab 'em while you can.

