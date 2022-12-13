Today's Top Stories
Save Almost $100 on Relwen's Huckberry-Exclusive Windzip Hoodie While You Can

This breathable, water-resistant puffer is as stylish as it is versatile, and it makes a great gift.

By Sean Tirman
relwen windzip hoodie
Courtesy

Huckberry doesn't take the idea of heritage goods lightly. So when the retailer gets excited about a brand, as it has with Relwen, it's a pretty safe bet that its gear is exceptional. And that's exactly the case with the Relwen Windzip Hoodie, a lightweight and breathable hooded puffer in three handsome colorways that are exclusive to Huckberry. Better still: it's on sale for up to $90 off (that's 30 percent) right now.

Windzip Hoodie - Exclusive
Relwen huckberry.com
$298.00
$208.00 (30% off)
Along with the coat's top-notch styling, it also boasts a stretchy-yet-durable nylon-spandex construction, dense 60-gram down-alternative filling, a three-panel fitted hood, a bevy of pockets and so much more. That's all to say that this jacket is capable, durable, and versatile enough that it might just end up becoming your go-to for those colder weather days (like the ones we're experiencing now). Of course, if you're already set on jackets, this one also makes a great gift for the outdoorsy athletes in your life.

One way or another, these prices aren't going to stick around for long. So if you want to score one of the best lightweight puffers around for a big discount, you're going to want to shop right now. Oh yeah, and Huckberry is guaranteeing free shipping and delivery by December 25 for orders of $98 and up for just the next three days.

