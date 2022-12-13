Save Almost $100 on Relwen's Huckberry-Exclusive Windzip Hoodie While You Can

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Huckberry doesn't take the idea of heritage goods lightly. So when the retailer gets excited about a brand, as it has with Relwen, it's a pretty safe bet that its gear is exceptional. And that's exactly the case with the Relwen Windzip Hoodie, a lightweight and breathable hooded puffer in three handsome colorways that are exclusive to Huckberry. Better still: it's on sale for up to $90 off (that's 30 percent) right now.
Along with the coat's top-notch styling, it also boasts a stretchy-yet-durable nylon-spandex construction, dense 60-gram down-alternative filling, a three-panel fitted hood, a bevy of pockets and so much more. That's all to say that this jacket is capable, durable, and versatile enough that it might just end up becoming your go-to for those colder weather days (like the ones we're experiencing now). Of course, if you're already set on jackets, this one also makes a great gift for the outdoorsy athletes in your life.
One way or another, these prices aren't going to stick around for long. So if you want to score one of the best lightweight puffers around for a big discount, you're going to want to shop right now. Oh yeah, and Huckberry is guaranteeing free shipping and delivery by December 25 for orders of $98 and up for just the next three days.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
25% Off
High-potency CBD gummies (200 mg CBD/4 mg THC each) provide "full-body wellness" to help you shake off stress and discomfort, relax more and achieve better sleep.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $120 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE SURPRISE20)
Bombas makes the best wool socks you can buy, thanks to its unique cushioning, arch support, seamless toe and merino wool blend. Trust us, you'll want to wear them all year long.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$109 $39 (64% OFF W/ CODE COZY20)
If you're in the market for a new robe, then you can't go wrong with one from Parachute. According to the brand, it sold a robe every 60 seconds during its Cyber Week sale.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
This combo mirror and fitness machine gives you access to more than 40 live and 3,000 pre-recorded classes any time of day from the comfort of your own home.
$199 $85 (57% OFF)
Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.
$174 $139 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.
$1,445 $1,245 (14% OFF)
With the holidays ending soon, the new-year gym rush is almost upon us. Skip the crowds by dropping a Peloton Bike into your own home. You'll still get professional-lead, top-level fitness training, but you can do it where it is most convenient.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.
$130 $84 (35% OFF)
If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.
$945 $756 (20% OFF)
One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.
$900 $700 (22% OFF)
Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.
$125 $89 (29% OFF)
While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.