Need Some Unbeatable Basic Tees? Huckberry-Favorite Brand Forty Five Is Up to 25% Off

"The best damn tee" comes in a variety of styles ranging from long-sleeved pocket to classic polo and everything in between.

By Sean Tirman
huckberry forty five henley tee
Huckberry

Can anyone really have too many t-shirts? They are, after all, some of the most versatile, timeless garments in men's fashion. Pair a classic pocket tee with some shorts and you've got yourself a solid summer outfit. Match a henley tee with a blazer and you've got something a little dressier and better for heading out on the town. Just hanging out at home and need something cozy and casual? A long-sleeve tee should do the trick. Honestly, they're pretty universal. Of course, some are made better than others. For instance, Huckberry seems to believe that Forty Five makes "the best damn tee" there is — and if you want to find out for yourself, the whole brand is up to 25 percent off right now.

Slub Curved Hem Henley

Forty Five huckberry.com
$48.00
$36.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Forty Five Slub Polo

Forty Five huckberry.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

Long Sleeve Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five huckberry.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

Workshopped for over four years to match both the soft feel and high durability of garments from the '60s and '70s, these hardwearing, stylish tops come perfectly ready-to-wear — and they'll only get better the more you wear and wash them, aging gracefully thanks to their top-notch materials, like Supima cotton. Whether you need a cozy long-sleeve pocket tee, a golf-ready polo and/or just a classic short-sleeved henley, you'll find 'em all (and more) here. The sale ends after today (Jan 23), however, so act quickly.

SAVE NOW

