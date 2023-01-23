Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Classic Canvas Chore Coat Is Over $100 Off

Made with 100 percent cotton, this versatile wardrobe staple can be yours for only $37.

By Grace Cooper
man wearing madewell jacket
Madewell

Whether made of canvas or denim, a classic jacket can instantly elevate an outfit (and hopefully keep you warm too). One of the most iconic out there is the chore coat, a 20th-century style known for its boxy silhouette, utilitarian pockets and extended collar. While the best chore coats typically run you a couple hundred dollars, we found one for a steal at Madewell for only $37 (yes, you read that right). Originally priced at an already-affordable $148, this canvas jacket is now a whopping 75 percent off with the code SALEONSALE.

Garment-Dyed Canvas Chore Jacket

Madewell madewell.com
$148.00
$74.99 (49% off)
SHOP NOW

Made with 100 percent cotton, the coat is completely machine washable. From the vintage-looking buttons to the three exterior pockets, this classic style is something you can wear again and again for occasions from date night to running errands. Right now the coat is still available in sizes extra small through large, but at this discount, it probably won't be for long — so shop swiftly. And don't forget that checkout code.

SAVE NOW

