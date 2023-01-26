Get Your V-Day Flowers Ordered Early with Urban Stems' Sale

Valentine's Day is fast approaching — it's actually only a couple of short weeks away. But here's the thing: the longer you wait to find the right gift(s) for your significant other, the harder that search will become. Delivery services, especially those that offer bouquets of flowers, book up quickly. So if you want to make sure you've got your V-Day florals covered ahead of time, you might want to start shopping now. Plus, Urban Stems — one of our favorite flower delivery services — is offering a bunch of bouquets, arrangements and even dried flowers for sale, making the brand a romantic, no-brainer slam dunk.

As mentioned, the brand has a variety of different styles available, including classic flower bouquets (like The Unicorn above), quirkier and more off-beat arrangements (like this Midnight option) and long-lasting dried arrangements (like The Tutu) that will last even longer. And they're all discounted by as much as 25 percent. Don't wait until the last minute this year; schedule that flower delivery for your special someone now and save some money in the process.

