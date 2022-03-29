Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are 20 of the Best New Mom Gifts for Mother's Day
For her first (or second, or third) first Mother's Day, she deserves something special. Whether you want to pick up a gift to pamper her or something to make life with a new baby a bit easier, these gifts are sure to help out.
New moms deserve a little something extra on their first Mother’s Day. Okay, also on their second, third and fourth. Those early years — whether resting in bed just weeks out from delivering the baby or years out, covered in macaroni-and-cheese finger grease and other not-to-be-mentioned smears — can be soul-ravaging. These are the best new mom gifts that will let her take a moment to reconnect with herself or just make motherhood that much easier, not to mention show your gratitude for her Herculean efforts.
Flowers are a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day (in fact, we like The Bouqs Company) but give her a special vase — like this beautiful handcrafted one from Convivial — to put them in and she’ll remember your thoughtfulness far beyond the lifespan of the bouquet.
Using a coffeemaker to make a single pick-me-up in the middle of the day feels over the top. That’s why we love this single-cup pour over design. Buck the French press — which can taste like cowboy coffee — for this more sophisticated setup.
Sometimes, the time to take a bath is a gift in and of itself. Amplify the experience for her by letting her revel in it with these bath salts. Blue clay sourced in Cambria draws toxins from the skin while the eucalyptus and lavender scents add calmness and serenity.
Hormone loss after having a baby can leave her skin dull and depleted. These sheet masks, packed with vitamin C, lemon, orange peel, pomegranate, lavender and rose hip, work to add radiance and luminosity. And a touch of self-care.
This may be designed for elevating a biking experience, but there’s no reason she can’t amp up her stroller runs in the same way. This rugged Bluetooth speaker can withstand some saliva, little greasy hands or a few drops in the sandbox all while blasting white noise for naps, kid’s songs or whatever adult music you can coax your toddler into liking.
Nothing warms up a grey day than framed photos of your loved ones lining your walls. All you do is choose the picture and order — it arrives to your door pre-framed and ready to hang.
If she’s just post-baby, buy her a pair of her favorite stretchy pants in one size larger than she normally wears. They will be her go-tos for months to come. We like Outdoor Voices TechSweat ¾ Leggings for their thick and supportive fabric.
In those first few weeks, new moms spend hours upon hours in bed healing from labor and delivery and snuggling their hours- or days-old babies. We can’t think of a more luxurious gift than new sheets in which to spend this all of this nesting time.
We can’t think of a better piece of clothing than a jumpsuit for weekend farmer’s markets and coffee dates with your partner (and your wee one). This one from Outerknown will let her feel put together while also remaining super comfortable (and letting her nurse easily).
If loves stats and wants to get some insight into her baby's sleep habits, get the Owlet Dream Sock, which puts heart rate, wakings, oxygen level and movement at her fingertips thanks to the handy companion app.
Her sneaker game may change for a bit as she finds herself chasing little legs through the playground. APL’s footwear is lightweight and incredibly stretchy, which makes these comfortable for shifts in foot shape and size after (or during) pregnancy.
If she’s really into beauty and skincare, you won’t lose with anything at Beauty Counter. Their products are safe from toxins and chemicals and out-perform other all-natural competition. Rejuvenation is probably exactly what her skin needs after post-partum hormone-loss so this complete skincare re-do will also re-up her few moments of self-care.
Ease her transition back to work with a pair of stylish-yet-comfortable new mules. Margaux’s footwear is amply-padded (for casual shoes) so her workday will feel a bit more smooth.
This delicate charm in solid gold — engraved with your kid’s name — is worth the splurge. Mejuri works to keep prices low by selling direct to consumers.
Gathre Tumbling Mats turn any space into a play space, providing ample room for her baby or toddler to play and explore their newfound strength without the danger of a hard floor.
Let's face it, rest will not be easy to come by, for mother or child. Hopefully, the Rest+ from Hatch can make it a bit easier thanks to its soothing sounds, customizable nightlight and companion app to control all of its features without disturbing the sleeping child.
You can't discount the ability of a cozy pair of socks to make things just that much better. These socks from Barefoot Dreams will keep her toes warm and comfortable as she moves around the house, baby in tow.
Mucus is a big part of a baby's life, so get her something to effectively and safely take care of a stuffy, clogged up nose. We suggest this nasal aspirator and saline kit from Fridababy.
Even if she loves to cook, nothing will be better early in motherhood than letting someone else do the cooking. Get her a gift card from GrubHub (or whatever her favorite delivery service is) and let her choose something she's really craving.
Whether she's breastfeeding, hanging out with her napping baby or just taking a well-deserved break, an iPad will help pass the time. She can queue up her favorite show and time will fly.