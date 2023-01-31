Today's Top Stories
These Are the Best Kitchen Appliances on Sale, From Ninja to Vitamix

From air fryers to coffee makers to pressure cookers, these are the Target kitchen deals worth shopping right now.

By Grace Cooper
person opening air fryer
Target

If you're shopping for kitchen appliances on a budget, don't sleep on Target. The big box store is always sporting tons of deals on appliances online — but especially so now. We've been perusing the sale pages and have found discounts from major kitchen brands, like Ninja, Instant Pot, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more. From air fryers to toasters to blenders, these are the deals worth shopping before they go away.

Vitamix OneTM 10-Speed Blender

Vitamix target.com
$249.99
$149.99 (40% off)
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle

Instant Pot target.com
$129.99
$79.99 (38% off)
Anova Sous Vide Wifi Precision Cooker

Anova Culinary target.com
$219.99
$139.99 (36% off)
Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer

Ninja target.com
$199.99
$159.99 (20% off)
Zulay Kitchen Original Milk Frother

$25.99
$14.99 (42% off)
Some of the highlights of the sale include $100 off a single-serve Vitamix blender, 36 perent off one of our favorite sous vide cookers and various discounts on some of the best air fryers and toasters you can buy. These sales pages are filled with major deals and some smaller — but no less significant — deals. For example, one of our favorite toaster oven air fryer combos from Cuisinart is not on sale, but you'll get a $75 Target gift card with purchase. Another one of our favorite and most affordable air fryers from Dash is $5 off, which may seem like a small discount at first, but it means you'll get an appliance you use almost every day for just $45.

