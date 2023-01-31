These Are the Best Kitchen Appliances on Sale, From Ninja to Vitamix

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you're shopping for kitchen appliances on a budget, don't sleep on Target. The big box store is always sporting tons of deals on appliances online — but especially so now. We've been perusing the sale pages and have found discounts from major kitchen brands, like Ninja, Instant Pot, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more. From air fryers to toasters to blenders, these are the deals worth shopping before they go away.

Vitamix OneTM 10-Speed Blender Vitamix target.com $249.99 $149.99 (40% off) SHOP NOW

Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle Instant Pot target.com $129.99 $79.99 (38% off) SHOP NOW

Anova Sous Vide Wifi Precision Cooker Anova Culinary target.com $219.99 $139.99 (36% off) SHOP NOW

Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer Ninja target.com $199.99 $159.99 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Zulay Kitchen Original Milk Frother $25.99 $14.99 (42% off) SHOP NOW

Some of the highlights of the sale include $100 off a single-serve Vitamix blender, 36 perent off one of our favorite sous vide cookers and various discounts on some of the best air fryers and toasters you can buy. These sales pages are filled with major deals and some smaller — but no less significant — deals. For example, one of our favorite toaster oven air fryer combos from Cuisinart is not on sale, but you'll get a $75 Target gift card with purchase. Another one of our favorite and most affordable air fryers from Dash is $5 off, which may seem like a small discount at first, but it means you'll get an appliance you use almost every day for just $45.

SAVE NOW