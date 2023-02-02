Today's Top Stories
Mejuri Is Discounting Its Diamond Jewelry by 15% Ahead of Valentine's Day

Get a sparkly gift for your loved one before the sale ends February 7.

By Grace Cooper
model wearing diamond ring
Mejuri

In case you didn't know, it's already February, which means Valentine's Day is right around the corner. And to avoid the stress of last-minute shipping, it's best to get your shopping done now. Jewelry is always a welcome gift for your significant other, especially when there's diamonds involved. But the price tag of these pieces often make them out of reach, That's where Mejuri comes in. This affordable jewelry brand offers delicate, stylish and quality jewelry for a reasonable price. And right now the brand is discounting all diamond pieces (and a few non-diamond staples as well) by 15 percent until February 7.

Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Ring

Mejuri mejuri.com
$650.00
$553.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Pavé Diamond Round Necklace

Mejuri mejuri.com
$300.00
$255.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Diamond Pearl Studs

Mejuri mejuri.com
$198.00
$168.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Baguette Diamond Bar Necklace

Mejuri mejuri.com
A$650.00
A$553.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Pavé Diamond Wishbone Ring

Mejuri mejuri.com
$300.00
$255.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri mejuri.com
$800.00
$680.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Here's what you need to know about Mejuri: the DTC, female-founded brand uses 80 percent recycled gold in its production and is striving for 100 percent traceability in the sourcing of its materials. The brand's diamonds are also compliant with the Kimberley Process, which ensures that they're not conflict diamonds.

The 15 percent discount is automatically applied at checkout for all eligible items, so no need to remember a pesky code. And if she's not a fan of diamonds, fear not. Plenty of beautiful basics are also included in the sale, like Mejuri's popular bold huggie hoops ($151) and this beautiful gold paperclip chain necklace ($255). Just be sure to shop the sale soon because it ends promptly on February 7.

SAVE NOW

