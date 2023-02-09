The Brand Behind Our Favorite Waxed Trucker Jacket Has Tons of Deals at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

There are a few sales we look forward to each year, and one of them is Huckberry's annual winter sale. Boasting discounts up to 40 percent off, the sale brings a rare opportunity to snag some apparel and gear from brands that are not often discounted, like Heimat's Deck Hats or one of Proof's 72-hour Merino Shirts. And one of our favorite brands of the bunch, Flint and Tinder, has an abundance of deals to shop, from this Sherpa-Lined Overshirt to its versatile 365 Pants. Shop the deals below and more before the sale ends February 12.

Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Trucker Jacket Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $398.00 $199.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $228.00 $148.00 (35% off) SHOP NOW

Sherpa-Lined Quilted Overshirt Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $198.00 $79.00 (60% off) SHOP NOW

365 Corduroy Pant Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $118.00 $70.00 (41% off) SHOP NOW

10-Year Quarter Zip Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $138.00 $96.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Bedford Cord Shirt Jacket Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $198.00 $158.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

A staple for rugged outerwear and long-lasting wardrobe basics, you probably know Flint and Tinder for the brand's classic Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket (which you may have seen on Pedro Pascal in HBO's The Last of Us). Coincidentally the jacket is our favorite waxed canvas jacket you can buy, and a Gear Patrol reader favorite. Although the original isn't on sale, you can score a a quilted camo version for a whopping $199 off. Plus, the brand's Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker is available in two colors for up to 35 percent off.

And these are just a few of the deals you'll want to peruse before the sale ends. But be sure to make your purchase before February 12 because it may be a long time before we see these discounts again.

SAVE NOW