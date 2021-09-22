Save Big on These Awesome Vitamix Blenders

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Vitamix Blenders are the cream of the crop when it comes to professional-grade kitchen appliances. That, unfortunately, means you typically pay for that quality — but considering most other blenders crap out after a few years, it's a smart investment if you're in need of a blender regularly.

If you are, you're in luck today as Vitamix is hosting one of its biggest sales ever right now. Running until September 24, savings up to $240 can be had on a myriad of blenders and containers.

While the gold standard 5200 is not part of the sale, the similarly-powered 7500 is marked down $250 (bringing the price down to $389 from $639). The container on the 7500 is a little more stout, but it touts the same 2.2-horsepower and has blades measuring 1-inch in diameter bigger than the 5200.

Some other great discounts include $150 off the A3500, $40 off the Immersion Blender and $150 off the FoodCycler composter. Treat yourself to a blender that rocks aircraft-grade steel blades and a 10-year manufacturer warranty. You and your smoothies deserve it.



SAVE NOW





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io