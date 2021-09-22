Today's Top Stories
1
iPhone 13, Better iPads, Bigger Watches
2
This Panerai Is a First for the Brand
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Duffle Is Perfect for Your Next Adventure

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Big on These Awesome Vitamix Blenders

Score a rare deal from one of the most reliable names in blending.

By Ryan Brower
vitamix blender sale
Vitamix

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Vitamix Blenders are the cream of the crop when it comes to professional-grade kitchen appliances. That, unfortunately, means you typically pay for that quality — but considering most other blenders crap out after a few years, it's a smart investment if you're in need of a blender regularly.

If you are, you're in luck today as Vitamix is hosting one of its biggest sales ever right now. Running until September 24, savings up to $240 can be had on a myriad of blenders and containers.

While the gold standard 5200 is not part of the sale, the similarly-powered 7500 is marked down $250 (bringing the price down to $389 from $639). The container on the 7500 is a little more stout, but it touts the same 2.2-horsepower and has blades measuring 1-inch in diameter bigger than the 5200.

Some other great discounts include $150 off the A3500, $40 off the Immersion Blender and $150 off the FoodCycler composter. Treat yourself to a blender that rocks aircraft-grade steel blades and a 10-year manufacturer warranty. You and your smoothies deserve it.

SAVE NOW


Related Stories
Is Ninja's Blender-Processor Hybrid Worth It?
Vitamix's Entry-Level Blender Doesn't Skimp

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Taylor Stitch x Alpha Industries M-51 Jacket
Taylor Stitch x Alpha Industries M-51 Jacket
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$298 $208 (31% OFF)

This collaboration brings together decades of expertise outfitting the military with a keen eye for detail and refined design to result in an ideal coat for daily wear once the temperatures drop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch 40mm
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$138 $74 (46% OFF)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Rhythm Classic Chore Coat
Rhythm Classic Chore Coat
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$90 $55 (39% OFF)

Australia's Rhythm makes surf- and art-inspired garments that blend the perfect amount of flair and simplicity to make garments that just beg to become part of your everyday wardrobe rotation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES

Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$220 $90 (59% OFF)

Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALL-CLAD SALE

Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods
SAVE NOW

$30 $24 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

We scored an exclusive code with Arvin Goods, getting you 20 percent off the whole site, including the brand's new beanies, which are made with 100% recycled cotton. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite face masks — it is lightweight, comfortable and has a slot for filters that provide an extra layer of protection. It is a great option for daily use or going to the gym. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25%)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Hitting the Links? Get Some Fresh Golf Clothes
Flannel Shirts for Fall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Massage Guns on Amazon Right Now
Looking for Decent Bed Sheets? Check Amazon
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Honda's Best SUV Just Got Way More Rugged
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
Great Clothing Racks, Dressers, Wardrobes and More
Just a Few Questions: John Legend
The 10 Best Skis of Winter 2021