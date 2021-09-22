Save Big on These Awesome Vitamix Blenders

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Vitamix Blenders are the cream of the crop when it comes to professional-grade kitchen appliances. That, unfortunately, means you typically pay for that quality — but considering most other blenders crap out after a few years, it's a smart investment if you're in need of a blender regularly.
If you are, you're in luck today as Vitamix is hosting one of its biggest sales ever right now. Running until September 24, savings up to $240 can be had on a myriad of blenders and containers.
While the gold standard 5200 is not part of the sale, the similarly-powered 7500 is marked down $250 (bringing the price down to $389 from $639). The container on the 7500 is a little more stout, but it touts the same 2.2-horsepower and has blades measuring 1-inch in diameter bigger than the 5200.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io