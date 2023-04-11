Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Belkin's Beautiful 2-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charging Stand Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

It'll charge both your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time, and it'll look great doing it.

By Sean Tirman
belkin 2in1 wireless charging stand
Amazon

Technology has become essential to our lives, especially when it comes to our smartphones and their accompanying accessories. Unfortunately, that means we need to power them frequently. Whether you work from home or you've returned to the office, a multi-charging stand might be the best option for your tech, and one of the best ones available — Belkin's MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand — just dropped to its lowest price ever.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

amazon.com
$99.99
$69.99 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Small and sleek enough to fit on just about any desk, this little stand can charge your iPhone (including all MagSafe-compatible models from the 12 to the 14 Pro Max) and your AirPods (with a wireless charging case) at the same time. And, with 15W speed, it'll ensure your tech gets juiced quickly — meaning less time stuck waiting. It even has built-in certified over-voltage protection, so you can be sure your batteries don't get toasted in the process. And right now, it's down to $70 from $100, making this the lowest we've ever seen.

