Belkin's Beautiful 2-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charging Stand Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

Technology has become essential to our lives, especially when it comes to our smartphones and their accompanying accessories. Unfortunately, that means we need to power them frequently. Whether you work from home or you've returned to the office, a multi-charging stand might be the best option for your tech, and one of the best ones available — — just dropped to its lowest price ever.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand amazon.com $99.99 $69.99 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Small and sleek enough to fit on just about any desk, this little stand can charge your iPhone (including all MagSafe-compatible models from the 12 to the 14 Pro Max) and your AirPods (with a wireless charging case) at the same time. And, with 15W speed, it'll ensure your tech gets juiced quickly — meaning less time stuck waiting. It even has built-in certified over-voltage protection, so you can be sure your batteries don't get toasted in the process. And right now, it's down to $70 from $100, making this the lowest we've ever seen.