Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a Mother's Day Gift? Yeti Wine Tumblers Are 20% Off

Shop the discount for just two more days.

By Grace Cooper
person pouring wine into yeti tumbler
Yeti

Mother's Day (May 14) is coming up, so it's time to start shopping for a gift. For the outdoorsy mom, you can't go wrong with all things Yeti. But if she's not in the market for a giant cooler or rugged outdoor gear, the brand's insulated wine tumblers are a perfect companion to that bottle of wine and flowers you should also be gifting her. And right now you're in luck because the Yeti Rambler Wine Tumblers are 20 percent off in a variety of colors — but only until May 4.

Color: Charcoal

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

yeti.com
$25.00
$20.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Color: Seafoam

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

yeti.com
$25.00
$20.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Color: High Desert Clay

Yet Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

yeti.com
$25.00
$20.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Color: White

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

yeti.com
$25.00
$20.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

One of the best wine glasses you can buy, especially for the outdoor-minded mom or mother figure, this is a great gift ahead of summer. The 10-ounce stainless steel tumbler will keep her drink of choice insulated while the sliding lid keeps out unwanted bugs. It's super durable in case there's an accidental drop or two and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Between family camping trips, tailgates and impromptu outdoor happy hours, this tumbler will get plenty of use and last a lifetime. So head over to Yeti, save $5 on a gift for momma and maybe score one for yourself while you're at it.

