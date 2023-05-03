Today's Top Stories
39 Mother's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Addicted to your Prime membership? No sweat. You can find all of these Mother's Day gifts on Amazon.

By Will Porter and Grace Cooper
collage of a jewelry box, sunglasses, a mister, a candle, a toaster oven, and a coffee thermos

If you're addicted to your Prime membership, like the ease of shopping for virtually anything you could ever want in one place, are used to fast and free shipping or are just trying to find the ideal gift for your mom, you're in the right place. When it comes to Mother's Day Gifts, Amazon is overflowing with good options, from super-affordable accessories to the best fitness tech around.

From everyday necessities to luxury goods, Amazon is a convenient place to find anything you might need this Mother's Day. Whether you're repurchasing one of your wife's favorite things or shopping for a last-minute gift for the aunt you didn't know was coming to brunch, here are over 39 of our favorite gift-worthy items on Amazon.

Homesick Premium Scented Candle
$38 AT AMAZON

A nice candle is always a luxury, and this Mother's Day themed one from Homesick will add a personal touch to show her just how much you care.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
$300 AT AMAZON

If she never goes anywhere without curling her hair, then Shark's five-in-one multitasking hair styling tool will get put to use. And it costs about half the price of the Dyson Airwrap.

Best for Home Cooks
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Now 20% off
$370 AT AMAZON

Soup season may be coming to an end, but she'll always have a use for this heirloom-worthy cookware from Le Creuset.

Marc Jacobs Women's The Medium Tote Bag
$195 AT AMAZON

By now you probably know that Amazon isn't just a platform for everyday household items — it's also a marketplace for some of her favorite luxury brands, like this iconic tote by Marc Jacobs. Save yourself a trip to the mall, and she'll never know the difference.

Yamazaki Home Tosca 4-Tiered Jewelry Tray
$28 AT AMAZON

Although you'll often want to steer clear of jewelry sold on Amazon, that doesn't mean you can't get her a thoughtful accessory. If you're always finding her ring in a different place each day, then this simple yet aesthetic organizer will help her keep her everyday jewelry in one place.

Best Gift for Sweet Tooths
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Now 15% off
$170 AT AMAZON

For the mom with an endless sweet tooth, this magical machine can turn any concoction her heart desires into grocery store-quality ice cream. It'll be perfect activity for you and her this summer, whether she wants to make the most of her fresh fruit supply or find a more appetizing way to consumer her daily protein shake.

Yves Saint Laurent Eau De Parfum Spray for Women
Now 40% off
$69 AT AMAZON

If you know her signature scent or have a feel for what she likes, you may be able to find it on Amazon without worrying about finding it in stock in a store or paying for shipping on the brand's own site.

Best Gift for Pet Moms
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Now 30% off
$147 AT AMAZON

For the mom who's also a dog mom, this 360-degree camera and treat dispenser will ease her pup's separation anxiety (and hers), whether she's making a trip to the grocery store or a long multi-day vacation.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
$163 AT AMAZON

Warm summer days aren't complete without the perfect pair of sunglasses, and it doesn't get more classic than a pair of Ray-Ban's Wayfarer frames.

GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel
$15 AT AMAZON

Don't feel confident enough to buy her skincare or makeup products? Level up her shower routine with this exfoliating towel that's rip-resistant, quick-drying and lathers better than whatever she's using now.

Best Gift for Bakers
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats
Now 20% off
$20 AT AMAZON

If she goes through rolls of parchment paper like it's her job, these silicone mats are not only a green alternative but also a cost-effective one.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Head To Toe Glow Kit
$99 AT AMAZON

Almost no one does exfoliation better than Dr Dennis Gross, and she'll agree as soon as you gift her this body and face exfoliating kit.

PHILIPS SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Now 22% off
$141 AT AMAZON

Help her kick her snoozing habit and become an early bird with this two-in-one alarm and sunrise lamp.

Best Gift for Campers
Rumpl The Original Puffy
$125 AT AMAZON

Warm days don't necessarily mean warm nights, which she'll know all too well if she's a frequent camper. But no matter the weather this indoor/outdoor blanket from Rumpl will keep her warm all year long.

Best Gift for Coffee Drinkers
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Now 20% off
$680 AT AMAZON

For the everyday espresso drinker, this machine has everything she'll need to make a cafe-quality cup in her own home — and you won't be caught spending over $1,000 on a Breville competitor.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
$48 AT AMAZON

For someone with dry skin, this all-over body lotion is the perfect solution. Plus, the fun beachy fragrance is the only signature scent she'll need this summer.

Best Gift for Remote Workers
Lamicall Tablet Stand
Now 30% off
$21 AT AMAZON

Whether she spends her days working from home or a lot of time FaceTiming the grandkids with her thumb over the camera lense, this sturdy phone stand will definitely help her out.

Best Gift for Gardeners
Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light
$75 AT AMAZON

Maybe she's maxed out her outdoor gardening space or just wants fresh herbs within arms reach of whatever she's cooking. Either way this low maintenance indoor gardening set up will be a hit.

Best Gift for Music Lovers
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Now 20% off
$120 AT AMAZON

Although bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen on Amazon, this Marshall speaker has a chic, elevated style that will look as good in her living room as it will at the pool.

Best Gift for Vacationing
SK-II Essential Travel Kit
Now 19% off
$57 AT AMAZON

If she's headed on a vacation soon, help her get an early start on packing with this luxury skincare travel size set.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
$600 AT AMAZON

Just like a mom, this Vitamix blender does a bunch of jobs at once. It has a function for hot soups and frozen desserts, a built-in timer and even self cleans.

Teva Re-Ember Moc Moccasin
$80 AT AMAZON

These slippers from Teva are great for year-round wear — they're not too warm to be worn around the house and in the yard in the summer, plus they can be worn like a slide or like a shoe.

Purism Style Plant Mister
$25 AT AMAZON

If she does have a green thumb, this plant mister is an elegant way to keep her plants watered. No more walking around the house with the biggest cup she could find.

HP Sprocket Studio Plus WiFi Printer
$149 AT AMAZON

It's true, moms love to take photos. Get her this wireless printer and she'll like taking photos even more — no trip to the photo studio necessary.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon
$38 AT AMAZON

If she doesn't like hot coffee, this cold brew maker from Takeya is a must-have. Designed in Japan, it can brew four servings and has a reusable mesh filter.

Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Now 55% off
$9 AT AMAZON

She can't take all of her jewelry on vacation, unfortunately, but with this small organizer, she can have all of her favorites at her fingertips when traveling.

Balmuda Toaster
$299 AT AMAZON

This isn't your grandmother's toaster. Balmuda makes some top-tier kitchen appliances and this toaster is no exception. It is a handsome addition to any kitchen and works like a charm.

Apple AirTag
$29 AT AMAZON

An AirTag will help Mom keep track of all of her most cherished goods, though she probably has a hard time keeping track of you.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
$39 AT AMAZON

Another item you may not go for yourself, this luxurious hand balm from Aesop smells great and keeps her hands soft and supple year-round.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow
$165 AT AMAZON

This kettle takes the guesswork out of getting the right temperature for her morning brew. Not to mention that it looks great on the counter (something many kettles are not capable of).

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
$137 AT AMAZON

If she loves to do yoga, get her one of the nicest mats on the market. In fact, the PRO mat from Manduka is our pick for the best premium yoga mat you can buy.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
Now 29% off
$25 AT AMAZON

For the summer months, keeping wine cold is essential. This tumbler from Yeti will keep her Pinot Grigio chilled for hours on end.

Hyperice Vyper Go
$149 AT AMAZON

If she's a die-hard CrossFitter or just loves to get her steps in on the Stairmaster, this vibrating foam roller will have her recovered in no time.

Revlon Pro Collection One Step Ionic Hair Dryer and Volumizer
$49 AT AMAZON

Another important hair product to have around is a versatile hair dryer and volumizer, which will take the effort out of getting ready in the morning.

Colorado Home Co.
Colorado Home Co. Pink Silk Pillowcase
$55 AT AMAZON

Silk pillowcases not only feel great on her cheek, but they can actually help improve her skin and hair thanks to minimized friction.

Aura Mason Smart Digital Picture Frame
Now 10% off
$179 AT AMAZON

This frame is a great way for her to display her favorite digital photos. Images can be transferred straight from her phone and the cloud storage offers space for over 10,000 photos.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Now 23% off
$100 AT AMAZON

For the mom who loves hot coffee all day long, get her the Ember mug, which uses an internal battery to keep coffee hot for hours on end.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
Now 28% off
$27 AT AMAZON

This is a must-have cookbook, whether she's a seasoned pro in the kitchen or just likes to dabble with new recipes on the weekends.

Therabidy Theragun Mini
Now 30% off
$139 AT AMAZON

The Theragun Mini is the perfect travel companion for moms who don't take a day off. Runners, weight-lifters, swimmers, cyclists — no matter what activities she loves, this will help her recover faster.

Mother's Day Gifts
collage of a blender, gift cards, a light, bath salts, a speaker, a coffee maker, and a shoe
