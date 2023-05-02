The Best Gas Grill You Can Buy Is on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

When it comes to buying a new grill, you can go any number of ways. You can snag a simple, iconic charcoal grill like the for a few hundred bucks, get scientific with a Wi-Fi-enabled pellet grill that'll run you a bit more or you can just go huge and buy a $3,000 gas grill like the .

If you're looking for something straightforward, familiar and easy-to-use, though, you can't do any better than the , our pick for the best gas grill you can buy in 2023. Better yet, the standout Weber is $100 off over at Home Depot, just in time for prime grilling season.

Thanks to an enormous 800 square inch grill surface, an easy-to-clean grease management system and best-in-class high-heat cooking, the Genesis E-325s ticks all the boxes, making it the ideal grill setup for your backyard. A three-burner setup is standard, but you can opt for a more robust four-burner setup for $200 more ( ). Not only that, Weber provides one of the best warranties and best customer service programs you'll find in the grilling space. Not a fan of propane? This grill can also be powered with a natural gas line.

There may be cheaper grills with more features, cheaper grills with comparable grilling quality and cheaper grills with equally strong service, but you won't find any grill that has all three. If you're looking for an upgrade this spring, don't think, just pull the trigger now.

