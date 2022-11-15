Ultimate Ears’s Little Bluetooth Speaker Is Perfect Holiday Hosting or As a Gift, and Its On Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

Ultimate Ears released the Wonderboom — a little waterproof Bluetooth speaker that pumps out 360-degree sound and can float — in early 2017. Now, five years later, they've released the Wonderboom 3, which is still waterproof but also features a dustproof IP67 rating, it's floatable and it has a 131 ft Bluetooth range. Right now, you can get the small-but-mighty speaker for just $70, which is 30 percent off the retail price.

Amazon Wonderboom 3 Ultimate Ears amazon.com $99.99 $69.99 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Perfect for holiday hosting, the Wonderboom can pack a punch when you need to jam to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" on repeat but it's also subtle enough to hide away in the corner as it plays your favorite holiday jazz playlist in the background. It boasts 14 hours of audio and music playtime and, better yet, if you want to buy two, you can pair them together for a true stereo listening experience.

We also love the Wonderboom as a gift — one of our writers here at GP has had the same Wonderboom for five years and it's still going strong, meaning you know your giftee will get their money's worth with this thing. Just be sure to shop soon, we don't know how long the sale will last.

SAVE NOW





