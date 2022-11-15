Ultimate Ears’s Little Bluetooth Speaker Is Perfect Holiday Hosting or As a Gift, and Its On Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Ultimate Ears released the Wonderboom — a little waterproof Bluetooth speaker that pumps out 360-degree sound and can float — in early 2017. Now, five years later, they've released the Wonderboom 3, which is still waterproof but also features a dustproof IP67 rating, it's floatable and it has a 131 ft Bluetooth range. Right now, you can get the small-but-mighty speaker for just $70, which is 30 percent off the retail price.
Perfect for holiday hosting, the Wonderboom can pack a punch when you need to jam to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" on repeat but it's also subtle enough to hide away in the corner as it plays your favorite holiday jazz playlist in the background. It boasts 14 hours of audio and music playtime and, better yet, if you want to buy two, you can pair them together for a true stereo listening experience.
We also love the Wonderboom as a gift — one of our writers here at GP has had the same Wonderboom for five years and it's still going strong, meaning you know your giftee will get their money's worth with this thing. Just be sure to shop soon, we don't know how long the sale will last.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$649 $574 (12% OFF)
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
$298 $248 (17% OFF)
Huckberry's legendary, best-selling exclusive jacket, this water-resistant trucker is as classic and iconic as they come. And its flannel-lined interior makes it perfect for the colder weather that's going to start hitting us very soon.
$179 $99 (45% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)
It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.
$85 $72 (15% OFF)
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.
$40 $35 (12% OFF)
The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)
Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.
$1,395 $1,046 (25% OFF)
This durable duffel can easily take you to the office, on a weekend trip and more. It's made with full-grain leather, and it's the perfect carry-on size for holiday travel.
$350 $275 (21% W/ CODE BMSM75)
Ninja's Foodi XL Pro does double duty as a grill and air fryer. It's an indoor appliance that can sear, defrost, fry and so much more.
$300 $212 (29% OFF)
If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.
$249 $234 (6% OFF)
That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.
$150 $48 (68% OFF)
Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.
$210 $168 (20% OFF)
Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.
$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)
This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.