Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Gift Him a Jacob Bromwell Flask This Father's Day for Up to $90 Off

Get him some heirloom-quality pewter drinkware this year for less.

By Grace Cooper
jacob bromwell flask
Jacob Bromwell

Father's Day (June 18) is swiftly approaching, so now is the perfect time to start browsing gifts. Whether he's a lifelong whiskey enthusiast or appreciates an heirloom-quality piece of drinkware, a nice flask could be just the gift — and few brands do that better than Jacob Bromwell. Right now, the brand is offering an extremely rare deal on two of its pewter flasks, the Rover ($90 off) and Explorer ($50 off). Plus, you'll get a free funnel ($75) as well for savings of up to $165.

Jacob Bromwell Explorer

jacobbromwell.com
$150.00
$75.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Jacob Bromwell Rover

jacobbromwell.com
$190.00
$75.00 (61% off)
SHOP NOW

It's hard to talk about luxury flasks without talking about Jacob Bromwell. The brand has been up and running since 1819, claiming to be the oldest housewares company in the country and the maker of the first copper flask. And while its copper products offer quite a bit of flair — we named The Executive the best heirloom-quality flask you can buy — the pewter ones included in this deal offer a sleek shine and classic design. Plus, they're a fraction of the price of the brand's top copper models. The Rover sports a unique circular design with a Jacob Bromwell inscription on the exterior, while The Explorer has a simple rectangular shape without any engraving on the front or back. (Both flasks have a capacity of 9 ounces.)

Quantities are limited and a third flask that was originally included in the deal has already sold out, so be sure to purchase while you can. Then you'll have almost four weeks to relax before his big day.

