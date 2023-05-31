Need More Space and Power for Summer Road Trips? Get This Discounted Yakima Solar Cargo Box

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Now that the unofficial start to summer has come and gone, it's time to think about all the adventures you're about to go on. Whether you're headed out on a fishing trip, taking your bikes on a camping trip or just headed to the in-laws for a week, you're going to need some extra room for cargo. Even the biggest SUVs run out of space eventually, so adding an extra bit of secure storage is a huge plus. The best way to do this is to add a rooftop cargo box to your setup. Right now, you can pick up our favorite modern cargo box, the Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box, for 20 percent off.

More than just a humble roof box, the CBX Solar features an integrated solar panel you can use to power your campsite. The converter inside the box can produce 36 Watts/5-Volts of power, with 2 USB ports for charging devices and other items such as portable batteries and lanterns. Contrary to other portable rooftop solar units, the CBX Solar unit requires virtually no setup. While it won't power up a large device, keeping your phones, GPS units and lighting fully charged is a huge stress reliever and an added bonus to an already useful cargo box. Speaking of cargo, the CBX Solar boasts 16 cu. ft. of interior space, which is enough for three campers, or skis and snowboards up to 185 centimeters long.