Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Timeless Italian-Made Boots Now Start at Just $82

Classic designs, unbeatable prices.

By John Zientek
astorflex
Huckberry

Made in Italy, Astorflex boots offer one of the better values in leather boots. They feature soft suede uppers, natural crepe soles and undyed leather linings. Now at Huckberry you can save on the Bitflex, a Chelsea boot style, the Greenflex, a lace-up Chukka style, and more. Check out some of the styles on sale below.

SHOP NOW

Huckberry
Astorflex Bitflex
Astorflex huckberry.com
$126.98
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
Greenflex Rough
Astorflex huckberry.com
$113.98
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
Astorflex Evoflex
Astorflex huckberry.com
$81.98
SHOP NOW
Huckberry
Greenflex - Exclusive (Rubber Sole)
Astorflex huckberry.com
$106.98
SHOP NOW
theory home light
Theory Floor Lamp

SHOP NOW

GET $75 OFF

The Theory Floor Lamp is minimal, functional, and will blend seamlessly into your space. Use code GP75 for $75 dollars off now.

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer skimresources.com
$69 $160

$91 OFF (57%)

If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off. 

READ ABOUT WHY GAMING CHAIRS SUCK

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
skimresources.com
$80 $180

$100 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, especially $100 off. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

