My Favorite Pair of Sunglasses Are Now 25% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

What started out as a company to sell a unique salsa bowl, accidentally turned into a company that sells surf shades, and now has a handful of models, including my favorite Yubas. With shapes from Wayfarer-style to aviators, Sunskis are built to survive the beach and the ski slopes.

After testing a pair for work back in 2016, I’ve been a devotee ever since. Finding a pair of sunglasses that works for a full day of hiking as well as it does a day trip to an orchard upstate is hard to find. The polarized lenses combined with a lightweight frame allow these beauties to stay on your face, even if you’re running up a mountain. The tri-spoke lock tight hinges never give up and the lifetime warranty is hard to beat.

From now until September 6, Sunski is offering up to 25 percent off all its sunglasses. Whether you buy one, or five, there’s a perfect outdoor activity for each pair.

SAVE NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io