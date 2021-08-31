My Favorite Pair of Sunglasses Are Now 25% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
What started out as a company to sell a unique salsa bowl, accidentally turned into a company that sells surf shades, and now has a handful of models, including my favorite Yubas. With shapes from Wayfarer-style to aviators, Sunskis are built to survive the beach and the ski slopes.
After testing a pair for work back in 2016, I’ve been a devotee ever since. Finding a pair of sunglasses that works for a full day of hiking as well as it does a day trip to an orchard upstate is hard to find. The polarized lenses combined with a lightweight frame allow these beauties to stay on your face, even if you’re running up a mountain. The tri-spoke lock tight hinges never give up and the lifetime warranty is hard to beat.
From now until September 6, Sunski is offering up to 25 percent off all its sunglasses. Whether you buy one, or five, there’s a perfect outdoor activity for each pair.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. Right now only the Heat colorway is on sale.
While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat.
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
