LifeStraw’s $12 Portable Water Filter Can Save Your Life

Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should really accompany any trip to someplace where potable water might be an issue. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — recommended by The New York Times' Frugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson — filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine. It also functions without batteries or moving parts.
Today, you can score one on Amazon for just $12 — that’s 40 percent off the normal retail price of $20.
Today's Best Outdoor Deals
$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)
Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye.
$17 OFF (24%)
Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too.
$75 OFF (30%)
It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear.
$55 OFF (25%)
Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.
$17 OFF (58%)
While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch.
$10 OFF (25%)
Need an affordable pocket knife for your EDC? Look no further than Gerber for a marriage of utility and value. This knife has assisted opening for easy access and its blade is a sturdy 3.25 mm thick.
$10 OFF (25%)
For sunny days spent outdoors, you need to have protection from the harsh rays — even when you don't think it is a big deal. This lightweight hat is perfect for the beach, backyard or barbeque.
$25 OFF (25%)
Trekking poles are a great option to have when headed on a long hike, or a short hike or any hike for that matter. These from REI will keep you upright on the toughest of trails.
$10 OFF (30%)
If the instant coffee you've been using won't do the trick on the trail, upgrade your setup with a pour-over coffee system that will immediately take your camp coffee to the next level.
$70 OFF (19%)
This is one of the most popular kayaks around. It has places on board to store your gear plus some fishing-specific features, like a top-mount rod holder and two flush-mounted rod holders.
$24 OFF (20%)
This L.L. Bean duffle bag reminds us of the superlative Black Hole from Patagonia, but in a less expensive package. This bag stands out, which is good when traveling, and fits all your gear, even when headed on a long trip.
$38 OFF (25%)
You know we love the Patagonia Black Hole bag as our top duffel, but this bag is pretty dang great as well. It is huge — perfect for a month-long trip or storing gear at home and has a waterproof compartment inside to keep wet and dry separate.
$9 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
$3 OFF (15%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$40 OFF (20%)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own.
$58 OFF (35%)
Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$109 OFF (15%)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$194 OFF (50%)
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
$40 OFF (33%)
The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.
$50 OFF (28%)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
$241 OFF (15%)
We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time.
$32 OFF (23%)
This summer is shaping up to be one to remember, once we've reached a critical mass of vaccinations. Get a camera to keep a record of all the best moments and print them out right away.
$34 OFF (20%)
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
$161 OFF (60%)
Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures.
$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
$59 OFF (42%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$10 OFF (7%)
This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in.