LifeStraw’s $12 Portable Water Filter Can Save Your Life

Going someplace far off the beaten path?

By Jack Seemer
lifestraw
Lifestraw

Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should really accompany any trip to someplace where potable water might be an issue. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filterrecommended by The New York Times' Frugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson — filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine. It also functions without batteries or moving parts.

Today, you can score one on Amazon for just $12 — that’s 40 percent off the normal retail price of $20.

SHOP NOW: $20 $12

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
$68 $80

$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)

Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR FOR SPRING

Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak skimresources.com
$53 $70

$17 OFF (24%)

Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op skimresources.com
$174 $249

$75 OFF (30%)

It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Costa del Mar Diego 580P Polarized Sunglasses
Costa del Mar Diego 580P Polarized Sunglasses
avantlink.com
$164 $219

$55 OFF (25%)

Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia avantlink.com
$12 $29

$17 OFF (58%)

While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Gerber Fullback Assisted-Opening Knife
Gerber Fullback Assisted-Opening Knife
Gerber skimresources.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

Need an affordable pocket knife for your EDC? Look no further than Gerber for a marriage of utility and value. This knife has assisted opening for easy access and its blade is a sturdy 3.25 mm thick. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Outdoor Research Helios Sun Hat
Outdoor Research Helios Sun Hat
Outdoor Research avantlink.com
$28 $38

$10 OFF (25%)

For sunny days spent outdoors, you need to have protection from the harsh rays — even when you don't think it is a big deal. This lightweight hat is perfect for the beach, backyard or barbeque. 

READ ABOUT GARDEN ESSENTIALS

REI Co-op Summit Trekking Poles
REI Co-op Summit Trekking Poles
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Trekking poles are a great option to have when headed on a long hike, or a short hike or any hike for that matter. These from REI will keep you upright on the toughest of trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

GSI Outdoors JavaDrip Coffee Maker
GSI Outdoors JavaDrip Coffee Maker
GSI Outdoors skimresources.com
$23 $33

$10 OFF (30%)

If the instant coffee you've been using won't do the trick on the trail, upgrade your setup with a pour-over coffee system that will immediately take your camp coffee to the next level. 

READ ABOUT ROAD TRIP ESSENTIALS

Lifetime Tamarack Angler 10 ft Fishing Kayak
Lifetime Tamarack Angler 10 ft Fishing Kayak
Lifetime
$305 $375

$70 OFF (19%)

This is one of the most popular kayaks around. It has places on board to store your gear plus some fishing-specific features, like a top-mount rod holder and two flush-mounted rod holders. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle, 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle, 40L
$95 $119

$24 OFF (20%)

This L.L. Bean duffle bag reminds us of the superlative Black Hole from Patagonia, but in a less expensive package. This bag stands out, which is good when traveling, and fits all your gear, even when headed on a long trip. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Backcountry All Around 105L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 105L Duffel
avantlink.com
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

You know we love the Patagonia Black Hole bag as our top duffel, but this bag is pretty dang great as well. It is huge — perfect for a month-long trip or storing gear at home and has a waterproof compartment inside to keep wet and dry separate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFEL BAGS

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
CamelBak
$36 $45

$9 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask
$107 $165

$58 OFF (35%)

Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

The Mirror Home Gym
The Mirror Home Gym
mirror skimresources.com
$1,495 $1,745

$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
$194 $398

$194 OFF (50%)

When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Nike Blazer Mid '77
Nike Blazer Mid '77
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Richard Schultz skimresources.com
$1,364 $1,605

$241 OFF (15%)

We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera & Photo Printer
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera & Photo Printer
KODAK amazon.com
$108 $140

$32 OFF (23%)

This summer is shaping up to be one to remember, once we've reached a critical mass of vaccinations. Get a camera to keep a record of all the best moments and print them out right away. 

READ ABOUT FORGOTTEN CAMERA BRANDS

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
skimresources.com
$107 $268

$161 OFF (60%)

Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
