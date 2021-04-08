LifeStraw’s $12 Portable Water Filter Can Save Your Life

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should really accompany any trip to someplace where potable water might be an issue. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — recommended by The New York Times' Frugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson — filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine. It also functions without batteries or moving parts.

Today, you can score one on Amazon for just $12 — that’s 40 percent off the normal retail price of $20.

SHOP NOW: $20 $12

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io