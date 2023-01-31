A Bunch of New Balance Sneakers and Running Apparel Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Boston-based New Balance is easily one of the most touted heritage running brands around. Founded in 1906 as the New Balance Arch Support Company, the brand mainly sold supports until 1960, when it manufactured the world’s first ripple sole running shoe. In 1972, the current chairman of New Balance, Jim Davis, bought the company, and with only six associates working to build shoes, began to lay the framework for a manufacturing network in the Northeast. The rest, as they say, is history.

New Balance New Balance 2002R New Balance newbalance.com $139.99 $115.00 (18% off) SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12 New Balance newbalance.com $135.00 $104.99 (22% off) SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance FuelCell Rebel v3 Permafrost New Balance newbalance.com $139.99 $100.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW

New Balance NB AT Spinnex 1/4 Zip New Balance newbalance.com $84.99 $50.99 (40% off) SHOP NOW

New Balance NB Speed Run Trucker New Balance newbalance.com $27.99 $20.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW

The brand’s running and lifestyle sneakers are an industry standard, manufactured in factories in Maine, Massachusetts and overseas. If you’re looking to pick up a pair of classic kicks, you can save a bunch on a range of New Balance sneakers right now. That includes a couple versions of the 2002R, the Fresh Foam X and even the more rough-and-tumble 574 Rugged. Whether you're a lifelong fan or you're just hopping aboard the New Balance train, this is a great time to save some cash.

SAVE NOW