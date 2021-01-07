This Top-Rated Travel Coffee Mug Is 60% Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Zojirushi’s travel mug is excellent — it's consistently one of the best travel mugs in everything we've tested. The obvious and more ubiquitous strengths include its vacuum insulation and multi-walled body, but it’s the smaller details that set it apart: The lid, for one, won’t spill or drip its liquid cargo even if dropped, knocked over or placed upside down. It’s also slim enough to fit in the cup holder of your car which, strangely enough, isn’t the norm.

Every size of Zojirushi’s subtly great mugs is all discounted on Amazon up to 60 percent today. And for what it's worth, Yeti is also running a sale on every size of its Rambler Mug with handles right now.

SHOP NOW: $45 $18

