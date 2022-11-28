One of Our Favorite Beard Trimmers Is on Sale Today

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

If you’ve got a beard, a reliable electric trimmer is a crucial tool in your grooming arsenal. Today, Wahl’s Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Beard Trimmer Kit is on sale for 29 percent off. We like that it’s made here in the United States and that its durable housing plays host to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides hours of trimming time on a single charge. It ships with three swappable heads, nine guides and a bunch of other accessories that can help you bring your beard to different lengths.

If that's not enough to entice you, its blades are self-sharpening, so you won’t have to worry about your blades going dull for years to come. But in case they do, there’s a five-year warranty that protects you from any manufacturer defects or other issues.

