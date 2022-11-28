One of Our Favorite Beard Trimmers Is on Sale Today

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
If you’ve got a beard, a reliable electric trimmer is a crucial tool in your grooming arsenal. Today, Wahl’s Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Beard Trimmer Kit is on sale for 29 percent off. We like that it’s made here in the United States and that its durable housing plays host to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides hours of trimming time on a single charge. It ships with three swappable heads, nine guides and a bunch of other accessories that can help you bring your beard to different lengths.
If that's not enough to entice you, its blades are self-sharpening, so you won’t have to worry about your blades going dull for years to come. But in case they do, there’s a five-year warranty that protects you from any manufacturer defects or other issues.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$298 $193 (35% OFF)
This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.
$599 $420 (30% OFF)
One of our favorite gravity bongs, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system that delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke for the perfect smoke, every time.
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
$148 $104 (30% OFF)
Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion.
$249 $200 (20% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
$219 $187 (20% OFF)
A classic Blundstone is a safe bet for any boot fan.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$219 $175 (20% OFF)
The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.
$149 $104.30
The Nano Puff Jacket is one of our top picks for chilly days, and its Vest counterpart is just as desirable: water resistant, windproof, warm and sustainable.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$500 $280 (44% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$1,495 $1,345
If you're looking for an e-bike for someone, Super73 is offering $150 off a few of its bikes.
$99 $79
Upgrade your EDC with this handsome collab between two of our favorites: Huckberry and The James Brand.
$188 $150 (20% OFF)
Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.
$34 $20 (42% OFF)
You can't beat the price of a cast-iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it's $10 off for Black Friday. And don't be fooled by the low price — a Lodge will last you just as long as a skillet priced in the hundreds.
$350 $224 (36% OFF)
Though already an awesome value, it's a good idea to wait for Seiko 5 Sports watches to go on sale. And now's the time to pull that trigger.
$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)
This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.
$118 $88 (25% OFF)
The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$64 $39 (39% OFF)
Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)
$275 $176 (36% OFF)
Don't miss Seiko 5 Sports' line of highly versatile, 40mm SRPE series watches like this handsome fella at killer prices.
$450 $250 (44% OFF)
KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.
$298 $175 (41% OFF W/ CODE FRIDAY)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$289 $217 (25% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$95 $61 (36% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.