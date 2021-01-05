Here’s How to Get a Navy SEAL-Created Workout at Home (and on Sale)

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Arrange it thoughtfully and outfit it appropriately, and your home gym can be an entirely capable alternative to a pricey gym membership. It doesn’t have to call for heavy, bulky (not to mention expensive) equipment, or newfangled contraptions built into mirrors or walls either. TRX’s Original suspension trainer has exactly this type of functional minimalism in mind — a Navy SEAL squadron commander named Randy Hetrick invented it as a way to stay fit during deployment.
Hetrick made his original version using a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing, but the design has since been refined. The system sets up virtually anywhere, and one size is suitable for upper body, lower body and core workouts. It comes with a mesh bag for storage and travel and includes workout primers developed by professional trainers.
Despite its basic design, the TRX system adapts to various workouts and targeted exercises, just like a pricey as-seen-on-TV apparatus. But unlike that hulking machine, it can be bought in fewer than 12 installments, especially now that it’s 20 percent off ($30 off) at Huckberry. Heads up that the discount will be applied in your cart.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
