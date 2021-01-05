Here’s How to Get a Navy SEAL-Created Workout at Home (and on Sale)

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Arrange it thoughtfully and outfit it appropriately, and your home gym can be an entirely capable alternative to a pricey gym membership. It doesn’t have to call for heavy, bulky (not to mention expensive) equipment, or newfangled contraptions built into mirrors or walls either. TRX’s Original suspension trainer has exactly this type of functional minimalism in mind — a Navy SEAL squadron commander named Randy Hetrick invented it as a way to stay fit during deployment.

Hetrick made his original version using a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing, but the design has since been refined. The system sets up virtually anywhere, and one size is suitable for upper body, lower body and core workouts. It comes with a mesh bag for storage and travel and includes workout primers developed by professional trainers.

Despite its basic design, the TRX system adapts to various workouts and targeted exercises, just like a pricey as-seen-on-TV apparatus. But unlike that hulking machine, it can be bought in fewer than 12 installments, especially now that it’s 20 percent off ($30 off) at Huckberry. Heads up that the discount will be applied in your cart.

