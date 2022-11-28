These Breville Barista Espresso Machines Are Up to $200 Off Right Now

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Express. Today on Amazon, Breville’s Barista Express is available for $600, $150 off its $750 street price, in both the black and stainless steel colorways.



Among Breville’s line of espresso makers, the Barista Express is our favorite — it features all the additive performance features of its higher-priced siblings, but it’s one of the only all-in-one makers that’s not $1,000 or more. It’s got a built-in grinder and dose control, plus it’s operable in automatic and manual modes. The upgraded Touch can do a lot of the same, but it also offers a bevy of more convenient features, like drink pre-programming and an incredible three-second heating time — and it is also on sale, with pricing marked down by $200.

We do want to say: be wary of the MSRP price when you come across deals on bigger ticket items. Upon researching the price, we noticed that while the sale price was the same on Sur La Table, the Express deal appeared much juicier, owing to a listed MSRP of $1,125. Jump over to Amazon, however, and you'll see that the MSRP is only $750. In any case, the Breville Barista Express is on sale for $100 off, and that's a very good deal.

