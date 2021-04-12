Thanks to This Sale, the Best Headlamp Is Also the Most Affordable

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
If there’s one camping accessory to buy headed into a busy season, it’s a headlamp. For years now, we’ve commended Black Diamond’s Spot as better than a safe bet. It’s simple, but don’t take that to mean it’s basic.
The Spot uses three AAA batteries, is fully waterproof and features a main light with 300 lumens of brightness. According to Black Diamond, it can shoot a beam of light 80 meters (262 feet), but we’ve more impressed by how easily you can swap between its various modes (beam, flood, strobe, red night vision) and how its brightness is adjustable as necessary.
Thanks to Backcountry, you can snag this excellent headlamp for just $28, which is 30 percent off the normal price.
Today's Best Outdoor Deals
$34 OFF (20%)
When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.
$75 OFF (25%)
Nothing cozier than climbing into your down sleeping bag at the end of a long day on the trail. This one has 650 down fill that is super packable and keeps you warm down to zero degrees.
$27 OFF (25%)
Made for daily use or headed out on a trip, this bag from Timbuk2 has everything you'd want in a backpack: a padded laptop sleeve, EDC pockets, suspension straps and external pocket for a lock, keys or water bottle.
$4 OFF (25%)
Keeping a small lantern around is never a bad idea, whether you keep it in your car, with your camping gear or just use it around the house. Plus, it is only $12.
$4 OFF (32%)
Is there anything worse than nestling in for a cold night and your matches are wet? Probably not. Keep things dry with a waterproof fire starter kit, no matches necessary (but you could keep them if you want).
$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)
Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye.
$17 OFF (24%)
Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too.
$75 OFF (30%)
It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear.
$55 OFF (25%)
Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.
$17 OFF (58%)
While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch.
$10 OFF (25%)
For sunny days spent outdoors, you need to have protection from the harsh rays — even when you don't think it is a big deal. This lightweight hat is perfect for the beach, backyard or barbeque.
$9 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
$3 OFF (15%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$40 OFF (20%)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own.
$58 OFF (35%)
Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$24 OFF (31%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple — and simply good.
$120 OFF (21%)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
$25 OFF (25%)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$109 OFF (15%)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$194 OFF (50%)
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
$40 OFF (33%)
The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.
$241 OFF (15%)
We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time.
$34 OFF (20%)
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
$59 OFF (42%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$10 OFF (7%)
This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in.