Thanks to This Sale, the Best Headlamp Is Also the Most Affordable

The Black Diamond Spot was already a great value, but right now it’s also 30 percent off.

By Tanner Bowden
backcountry black diamond spot headlamp
Backcountry

If there’s one camping accessory to buy headed into a busy season, it’s a headlamp. For years now, we’ve commended Black Diamond’s Spot as better than a safe bet. It’s simple, but don’t take that to mean it’s basic.

The Spot uses three AAA batteries, is fully waterproof and features a main light with 300 lumens of brightness. According to Black Diamond, it can shoot a beam of light 80 meters (262 feet), but we’ve more impressed by how easily you can swap between its various modes (beam, flood, strobe, red night vision) and how its brightness is adjustable as necessary.

Thanks to Backcountry, you can snag this excellent headlamp for just $28, which is 30 percent off the normal price.

SHOP NOW

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Keen Venture Waterproof Shoes
Keen Venture Waterproof Shoes
KEEN skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Mountain Hardwear Rook 0 Degree Down Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Rook 0 Degree Down Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$225 $300

$75 OFF (25%)

Nothing cozier than climbing into your down sleeping bag at the end of a long day on the trail. This one has 650 down fill that is super packable and keeps you warm down to zero degrees. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Timbuk2 Division 22L Pack
Timbuk2 Division 22L Pack
Timbuk2 avantlink.com
$82 $109

$27 OFF (25%)

Made for daily use or headed out on a trip, this bag from Timbuk2 has everything you'd want in a backpack: a padded laptop sleeve, EDC pockets, suspension straps and external pocket for a lock, keys or water bottle. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE NEW BAGS

Nite Ize Radiant 100 Mini Lantern
Nite Ize Radiant 100 Mini Lantern
$12 $16

$4 OFF (25%)

Keeping a small lantern around is never a bad idea, whether you keep it in your car, with your camping gear or just use it around the house. Plus, it is only $12.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Ust Watertight Fire Kit 1.0
Ust Watertight Fire Kit 1.0
ust
$9 $13

$4 OFF (32%)

Is there anything worse than nestling in for a cold night and your matches are wet? Probably not. Keep things dry with a waterproof fire starter kit, no matches necessary (but you could keep them if you want). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
$68 $80

$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)

Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR FOR SPRING

Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak skimresources.com
$53 $70

$17 OFF (24%)

Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op skimresources.com
$174 $249

$75 OFF (30%)

It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Costa del Mar Diego 580P Polarized Sunglasses
Costa del Mar Diego 580P Polarized Sunglasses
avantlink.com
$164 $219

$55 OFF (25%)

Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia avantlink.com
$12 $29

$17 OFF (58%)

While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Outdoor Research Helios Sun Hat
Outdoor Research Helios Sun Hat
Outdoor Research avantlink.com
$28 $38

$10 OFF (25%)

For sunny days spent outdoors, you need to have protection from the harsh rays — even when you don't think it is a big deal. This lightweight hat is perfect for the beach, backyard or barbeque. 

READ ABOUT GARDEN ESSENTIALS

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
CamelBak
$36 $45

$9 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask
$107 $165

$58 OFF (35%)

Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple — and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$74 $99

$25 OFF (25%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

The Mirror Home Gym
The Mirror Home Gym
mirror skimresources.com
$1,495 $1,745

$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
$194 $398

$194 OFF (50%)

When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Nike Blazer Mid '77
Nike Blazer Mid '77
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Richard Schultz skimresources.com
$1,364 $1,605

$241 OFF (15%)

We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS



