Thanks to This Sale, the Best Headlamp Is Also the Most Affordable

If there’s one camping accessory to buy headed into a busy season, it’s a headlamp. For years now, we’ve commended Black Diamond’s Spot as better than a safe bet. It’s simple, but don’t take that to mean it’s basic.

The Spot uses three AAA batteries, is fully waterproof and features a main light with 300 lumens of brightness. According to Black Diamond, it can shoot a beam of light 80 meters (262 feet), but we’ve more impressed by how easily you can swap between its various modes (beam, flood, strobe, red night vision) and how its brightness is adjustable as necessary.

Thanks to Backcountry, you can snag this excellent headlamp for just $28, which is 30 percent off the normal price.

