Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save on Outdoor Furniture Sets as Low as $300

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — late winter has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its March Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, accent furniture and so much more.
Equipped with some of the best noise-canceling technology around, these wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound (for both music and calls alike), up to 24 hours of battery life, they're Alexa-enabled for easy voice control and so much more.
Breathe easier knowing your home has clean air circulated by Blueair's Blue Pure 211+ air purifier — which can cover up to 550 square feet, circles a room's worth of air about once every 12.5 minutes, and can even remove 99% of particles from wildfires in as little as 60 minutes.
Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.
Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.
This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.
Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
