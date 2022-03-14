Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save on Outdoor Furniture Sets as Low as $300

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — late winter has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its March Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, accent furniture and so much more.

Let's say, for instance, that you are hoping to host some backyard hangs when the weather starts warming up. Well, this sale includes this pool deck-ready sofa set for 46 percent off. For something a touch more intimate and relaxing, however, this seating group for two is on sale. There's even an Adirondack-style set for those summer evening parties.

As mentioned, this is only a tiny sampling of everything available at this sale. You can also score up to 60 percent off area rugs, 60 percent off wall art, 40 percent off tabletop and so much more. Honestly, if you can't find something in this gargantuan sale for your home, you're probably not really looking for it.

