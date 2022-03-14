Today's Top Stories
Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save on Outdoor Furniture Sets as Low as $300

Wayfair's March Clearance also includes deep deals on bedroom gear, living room furniture and much more.

By Ryan Brower
wayfair
Wayfair

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — late winter has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its March Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, accent furniture and so much more.

Black Mirabel Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Etta Avenue wayfair.com
$270.00
SAVE NOW

Let's say, for instance, that you are hoping to host some backyard hangs when the weather starts warming up. Well, this sale includes this pool deck-ready sofa set for 46 percent off. For something a touch more intimate and relaxing, however, this seating group for two is on sale. There's even an Adirondack-style set for those summer evening parties.

As mentioned, this is only a tiny sampling of everything available at this sale. You can also score up to 60 percent off area rugs, 60 percent off wall art, 40 percent off tabletop and so much more. Honestly, if you can't find something in this gargantuan sale for your home, you're probably not really looking for it.

SAVE NOW

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Sony amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $128 (36% OFF)

Equipped with some of the best noise-canceling technology around, these wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound (for both music and calls alike), up to 24 hours of battery life, they're Alexa-enabled for easy voice control and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Blueair amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$340 $270 (21% OFF)

Breathe easier knowing your home has clean air circulated by Blueair's Blue Pure 211+ air purifier — which can cover up to 550 square feet, circles a room's worth of air about once every 12.5 minutes, and can even remove 99% of particles from wildfires in as little as 60 minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$59 $42 (30% OFF)

Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$895 $450 (50% OFF)

Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST QUARTZ WATCHES

LifeLabs WarmLife Jacket
LifeLabs WarmLife Jacket
LifeLabs lifelabs.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $99 (50% OFF)

This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHT JACKETS

Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs dwr.com
SAVE NOW

$895 $761 (15% OFF)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper casper.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $152 (10% OFF)

With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori vuori.com
SAVE NOW

$112 $78 (30% OFF)

Perfect for spring, this windbreaker from Vuori is made with a super lightweight woven and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry when an unexpected April shower hits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHT JACKETS

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's levi.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $42 (40% OFF)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $278 (21% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $195 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $42 (51% OFF)

This soft brushed flannel popover from Everlane is warm enough to be your only layer in spring and easily pairs with a coat to stave off those last cold days of winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $52 (25% OFF)

Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

