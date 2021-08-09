Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

AirPods Are on Sale for Just $114 Right Now

If you don't need the wireless charging case, you can get a stellar deal on a pair of AirPods right now.

By Tucker Bowe
airpods deal gear patrol lead full
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

On the hunt for a deal on AirPods? You’re in luck. Amazon is discounting the second-generation AirPods down to $114. The catch is that these come with a case that doesn't support wireless charging.

If you want the wireless charging case, Amazon is selling those AirPods for $130 right now, but they're tabbed as "in stock soon" (meaning you can't get them until early September). And for what it's worth, the AirPods Pro are marked down to $190 currently. If you don’t care about the wireless charging case and are looking for a solid pair of earbuds right now, you can score that pair for 28 percent off the normal $159 price. These second-generation AirPods still sport the Apple H1 chip and still offer plenty of value. It's a deal that's available at Walmart, too.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple amazon.com
$159.00
$119.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
