Lighten Your Load This Year with 20% Off Hyperlite's Top Tier Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear is built to make your adventures just that much easier. The brand makes some of the lightest, most durable tents and hiking packs around thanks to the magical material known as Dyneema. While the gear is remarkably simple, it’s also incredibly tough, as Dyneema is 15 times stronger than steel. And right now, you can upgrade your camp kit or hiking gear with 20 percent off sitewide from the Biddeford, Maine-based brand for the only time this year.

The bread and butter of Hyperlite are the brand's ultra-light backpacks, which are perfect for year-round hiking. They have great options for day and weekend hikes or even for longer through-hiking trips. (Be sure to check out the detailed specs at the bottom of each product page to find the right pack for you.) All of which are flexible, durable and, most importantly, super light.

Beyond backpacks, Hyperlite sells innovative stuff sacks and pods, so you can keep everything in your pack organized and easy to access. They also offer some outdoor adventuring basics to get you started or replace your old gear, like a portable water filtration system, cookware and headlamp. And check out the Ultamid 2 Pyramid tent, the 2400 Windrider Bag and more to prep for all of your 2022 camping and ambitious outdoor adventures. After all, when you’re on the move, every ounce counts.



