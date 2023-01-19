Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Is Pedro Pascal's Jacket in "The Last of Us"
3
5 Reasons Why You Don't Actually Need a Suitcase
4
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
5
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Lighten Your Load This Year with 20% Off Hyperlite's Top Tier Gear

Upgrade your gear and get outdoors more this year with this sale on ultralight gear.

By Will Porter
person hiking with backpack
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear is built to make your adventures just that much easier. The brand makes some of the lightest, most durable tents and hiking packs around thanks to the magical material known as Dyneema. While the gear is remarkably simple, it’s also incredibly tough, as Dyneema is 15 times stronger than steel. And right now, you can upgrade your camp kit or hiking gear with 20 percent off sitewide from the Biddeford, Maine-based brand for the only time this year.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Daybreak Ultralight Daypack

hyperlitemountaingear.com
$229.00
$183.20 (20% off)
SAVE NOW

The bread and butter of Hyperlite are the brand's ultra-light backpacks, which are perfect for year-round hiking. They have great options for day and weekend hikes or even for longer through-hiking trips. (Be sure to check out the detailed specs at the bottom of each product page to find the right pack for you.) All of which are flexible, durable and, most importantly, super light.

3400 Southwest

Hyperlite Mountain Gear hyperlitemountaingear.com
$379.00
$303.20 (20% off)
SAVE NOW

Beyond backpacks, Hyperlite sells innovative stuff sacks and pods, so you can keep everything in your pack organized and easy to access. They also offer some outdoor adventuring basics to get you started or replace your old gear, like a portable water filtration system, cookware and headlamp. And check out the Ultamid 2 Pyramid tent, the 2400 Windrider Bag and more to prep for all of your 2022 camping and ambitious outdoor adventures. After all, when you’re on the move, every ounce counts.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Head Outside With the Best New Outdoor Gear of Jan
6 Outdoor Products with Unconventional Materials
Our 10 Most Popular Outdoors Guides of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Camping
The Most Exciting Gear from Outdoor Retailer 2023
The Best Travel Pants for Any Traveler
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best New Outdoor Gear of December 2022
The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets
Hyperlite Re-Issues the Shell Jacket
The 10 Best Sleeping Bags for Adults
The Best Ski Gloves for Snowy Conditions
The Best Binoculars for Every Outdoor Activity
VSSL Debuts Insulated Flask with Built-In Speaker
Jackery's Power Station Makes Off-Grid Living Easy