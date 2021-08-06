Save on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.

Available upholstered and in leather, Burrow’s sofas ship in pieces that can be assembled or disassembled in about 15 minutes, making it the perfect renter’s sofa. The frame is birch wood, the legs are oak and there’s a nifty charging cable built into the base. While not as low as Ikea, its prices are fair (full-size couches start at $1,395). Not looking for a couch? Since the inception of its flagship sofa, Burrow has spread into more living room products such as shelving and storage, tables and benches and rugs.

The brand is currently offering $200 off all purchases of $1,900 or more until Sunday, August 8. To get the deal, make sure to use the code COVERT200 at checkout.

SAVE NOW





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io