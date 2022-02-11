Save 15% on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Presidents' Day Sale. You can save 15 percent sitewide with code VOTEFLOYD.



The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale goes through Presidents' Day (February 21) and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.

