Save 15% on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Presidents' Day Sale. You can save 15 percent sitewide with code VOTEFLOYD.
The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale goes through Presidents' Day (February 21) and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$98 $59 (40% OFF)
One of the most popular Outerknown products among Gear Patrol readers, the Sur Sweatshirt is made from a comfy, hard-wearing cotton/hemp blend French terry that will get better with age.
$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)
This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.
$295 $213 (28% OFF W/ CODE VDAY)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$130 $110 (15% OFF)
Need hot coffee all day? We don't blame you. The Ember mug will keep your coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for 80 minutes on a single charge, or you can have unlimited warmth with the charging coaster.
$39 $31 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY22)
Shopping for a gear lover, car enthusiast or watch guy this Valentine's Day? Through February 14 you can save 20 percent on Gear Patrol Magazine subscriptions and standalone issues.
$1,295 $1,166 (10% OFF W/ CODE PRESDAY22)
The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
$180 $98 (46% OFF)
With up to 35 hours of battery life, hands-free controls alongside voice assistant tech, smart noise-canceling and so much more, these headphones would be great even if they weren't such a steal.
$238 $142 (40% OFF)
With fisherman-inspired styling that's a timeless classic and a Merino wool construction for superb comfort, temperature regulating and even odor resistance, this is a sweater you'll come to rely on.
$13 $9 (31% OFF)
Measuring up at 5.25" when deployed yet weighing just 1.6 ounces, this ultralight EDC knife is perfect for discreet carry and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can trust the quality.
$143 $60 (58% OFF)
This stylish combo has everything you need to make a delicious cup of coffee at home each morning, including a french press, an electric grinder and a travel mug.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
$298 $224 (25% OFF)
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.