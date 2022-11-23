Every Piece of Rhone Apparel Is on Sale Right Now for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

When it comes to the best performance apparel you can snag for the money, it’s hard to beat Rhone. The company makes some of our favorite sweat-wicking gear for exercising and daily life alike; indeed, as they’ve been known to integrate functional elements of actual gold into their wares, their apparel can actually be called “as good as gold” without being overly hyperbolic.

Luckily for you, snapping up some of Rhone’s stuff will cost you a little less than usual at the moment. As part of the brand’s Black Friday deal, you can grab everything on the site for 25 percent off the usual cost (and 30 percent off if you spend $300 or more). Every workout shirt, every pair of performance shorts (yes, even the fabled Mako Short), every jacket, every set of pants, even every pair of socks — they’re all just three-quarters the usual price. But not for long; unlike many, this Black Friday deal actually ends on Black Friday, so snap up these clothes while the getting is good.

