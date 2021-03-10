Dyson Appliances Are Finally Affordable Thanks to These Massive Discounts

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Dyson is synonymous with high-performance home appliances. However, it’s hard to dissociate Dyson gear with Dyson prices; a brand new Dyson vacuum can cost up to $700. But thanks to Walmart’s big discounts on refurbished Dyson products, you can save on some excellent products.

The discounts are made up of refurbished Dyson products, including the brand's industry-leading stick vacuums, fans, and air purifiers. Luckily older Dyson models aren’t obsolete just because there are newer iterations out, so a V8 will work just as well as a V10, but for less money. And for those who are worried about buying refurbished gear, Dyson assures refurbished products work like-new, and any scratches or blemishes don’t impact the performance.

A few of our favorite items on sale include the V10 Total Clean ($91 off), the HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier ($70 off), the TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier Fan ($100 off) the V7 Animal Stick Vacuum ($60 off). Whichever you choose, though, you can be sure you're getting a great deal.

