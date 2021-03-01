Do You Have Bad Wi-Fi in One Room? Here’s How to Solve It for Cheap

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Are you suffering from poor Wi-Fi in one area of your home? A Wi-Fi extender is a quick and affordable fix for just that. TP-Link Wi-Fi Extenders, for example, plug into your wall and bolster the Wi-Fi signal in an area that’s too far away from your home’s central router. You can set them up yourself in a matter of minutes, and they're compatible with any Wi-Fi router. Right now, Amazon has discounted a few different models from TP-Link.

In general, a Wi-Fi extender is a great one-stop solution for solving Wi-Fi issues in one area of your home. However, if you’re living in a larger house and you’re looking to solve multiple areas of poor Wi-Fi, we’d recommend investing in a mesh Wi-Fi system, such as Nest Wifi or eero. These systems are a little more expensive, but they’re simple to use and very scalable. Plus they come with way more features, such as parental modes, voice control and device monitoring, that aren’t common in traditional router Wi-Fi systems.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io