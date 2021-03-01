Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Do You Have Bad Wi-Fi in One Room? Here’s How to Solve It for Cheap

TP-Link Wi-Fi Extenders are some of the best and most affordable Wi-Fi extenders you can buy. Right now they're on sale at Amazon.

By Tucker Bowe
tplink wifi extender
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Are you suffering from poor Wi-Fi in one area of your home? A Wi-Fi extender is a quick and affordable fix for just that. TP-Link Wi-Fi Extenders, for example, plug into your wall and bolster the Wi-Fi signal in an area that’s too far away from your home’s central router. You can set them up yourself in a matter of minutes, and they're compatible with any Wi-Fi router. Right now, Amazon has discounted a few different models from TP-Link.

Related Stories
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
Where the Hell Should You Hide a Wi-Fi Router?
Before Buying a Mesh Wi-Fi System, What to Know

In general, a Wi-Fi extender is a great one-stop solution for solving Wi-Fi issues in one area of your home. However, if you’re living in a larger house and you’re looking to solve multiple areas of poor Wi-Fi, we’d recommend investing in a mesh Wi-Fi system, such as Nest Wifi or eero. These systems are a little more expensive, but they’re simple to use and very scalable. Plus they come with way more features, such as parental modes, voice control and device monitoring, that aren’t common in traditional router Wi-Fi systems.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown skimresources.com
$96 $148

$52 OFF (35%)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE OBSESSED WITH

Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
tannergoods.com
$29 $42

$13 OFF (30%)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
skimresources.com
$190 $250

$60 OFF (24%)

This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen skimresources.com
$76 $138

$62 OFF (45%)

This is undoubtedly the perfect layer (and color) for spring. It looks great over a t-shirt, is soft enough to wear every day at home and looks nice enough for dates and Zoom meetings. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$39 $90

$51 OFF (57%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Best Made Brass Higo
Best Made Brass Higo
avantlink.com
$50 $99

$49 OFF (49%)

Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Smart Home
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
The 5 Best Smart Alarm Clocks of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 20 Best Smart Home Gifts of 2020
This Smart Lock Looks Like It's Made by Apple
This Award-Winning Surge Protector Looks Slick
The Best Smart Locks for Your Front Door
This Mirror-Like Home Fitness Product Is $400 Off
Wyze’s First-Ever Outdoor Security Camera Has an Ingenious New Feature
This Little Gadget Is My Best Lockdown Purchase
This $35 Security Camera Is Almost As Good As Its $300 Rivals