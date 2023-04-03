Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Snow Until July? Score One of Arc’teryx’s Best Jackets at a Discount and Hit Those Powdery Slopes

The brand makes some of the finest jackets and insulated hoodies money can buy, and now you can buy them for less at REI.

By Sean Tirman
arc'teryx
Arc'teryx

This last week came with some excellent news for all lovers of winter sports (we're talking to you, skiers and snowboarders): the Sierra ski resorts, like Mammoth Mountain, got so much snow this year, they're planning to stay open as late as July. That means there's still plenty of time to hit the slopes at least a few more times this year. That goes double if you have the right gear, like a top-notch jacket from Arc'teryx, which just so happens to be having a sale at REI right now.

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie

rei.com
$260.00
$207.93 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Hoodie

rei.com
$400.00
$320.93 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Originally called Rock Solid and known for climbing gear, Arc’teryx has evolved over the past 31 years into a leading producer of top-notch outdoor apparel. And they've made it onto our list of the best synthetic insulated jackets twofold. And one of those jackets, the Atom LT, is discounted during this sale in a couple of colorways. But that's just one of the great options. There's also the puffy Cerium Down in both hoodie and jacket versions, as well as numerous others. There are even some backpacks, if you need storage more than warmth. Just make sure you hop on these deals while you can, as this is already a rare sale and the stock is running out quickly.

