Avoid Grocery Store Madness and Stock Up on Patagonia’s Food While It’s on Sale

If you haven’t experienced apocalyptic grocery store scenes showing shelves emptied of hand sanitizer, TP and food, then you’ve seen them on Instagram and Facebook. So should you feel compelled to fill your pantry, know that the grocery store isn’t the only place to do so — Patagonia’s food-focused arm, Patagonia Provisions, is running a bulk item sale of up to 20 percent off.

Patagonia may be known for outdoor adventure, but its tasty food isn’t just for campsites. Its smoked mussels are fit for any charcuterie board, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t cook up some of its organic black bean soup on an average Wednesday night. Best of all, everything Patagonia Provisions makes is shelf-stable, so buying a month’s supply of spicy bison jerky comes with no risk … minus that of plowing through it all before this situation ends.

Buy Now: $19+





