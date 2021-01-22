Avoid Grocery Store Madness and Stock Up on Patagonia’s Food While It’s on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
If you haven’t experienced apocalyptic grocery store scenes showing shelves emptied of hand sanitizer, TP and food, then you’ve seen them on Instagram and Facebook. So should you feel compelled to fill your pantry, know that the grocery store isn’t the only place to do so — Patagonia’s food-focused arm, Patagonia Provisions, is running a bulk item sale of up to 20 percent off.
Patagonia may be known for outdoor adventure, but its tasty food isn’t just for campsites. Its smoked mussels are fit for any charcuterie board, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t cook up some of its organic black bean soup on an average Wednesday night. Best of all, everything Patagonia Provisions makes is shelf-stable, so buying a month’s supply of spicy bison jerky comes with no risk … minus that of plowing through it all before this situation ends.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$70 OFF (13%)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
$329 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (83%)
The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time.
$125 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.
$974 OFF (15%)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$62 OFF (38%)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
$58 OFF (40%)
Colorblocking is in and we love the color combo on this half-zip fleece. Plus you get pockets to keep your hands warm, which isn't a common feature on a fleece like this.
$98 OFF (50%)
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.
$2 OFF (11%)
Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.
$39 OFF (50%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$36 OFF (25%)
This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels.
$66 OFF (35%)
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
$80 OFF (50%)
Perfect for winter, these boots are made with fully waterproof leather and vulcanized rubber, keeping you dry whether you're sloshing through snow on the way to work, doing work in the yard, or going out for a hunt.
$34 OFF (50%)
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.
$11 OFF (24%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.
$30 OFF (17%)
The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections.
$15 OFF (25%)
Carhartt is everywhere right now, with good reason. The brand's hardy garments are the epitome of workwear, this shirt jacket included. Flannel speaks for itself, but additional hand pockets and fleece lining round out this wardrobe staple.
$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%)
If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$54 OFF (30%)
Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe.
$15 OFF (27%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$50 OFF (42%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.