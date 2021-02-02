Get Out! Nike’s Best Trail Runners Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
While we're still deep in winter, the weather will eventually be getting warmer, and that has us dreaming of adventures off the beaten path. Your local trails will (hopefully) in a few weeks' time open up — and if you’re looking for a little extra motivation to tackle them, we’ve got it right here: two of our favorite Nike trail running shoes are as much as 25 percent off at Backcountry.
The Pegasus Trail 2 (seen below) has much to recommend it. Based off the silhouette of the superior running shoe of the same name, the Pegasus Trail 2 features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper that keeps your feet cool under pressure. Multidirectional lugs underfoot help add grip on uneven surfaces and Nike React tech for a responsive ride.
If you’re going after somewhat gnarlier trails, consider the Wildhorse 6 (seen at the top of this story). This sneaker also boasts breathability and Nike React foam, but as you can see the full-rubber outsole is a bit more aggressive, featuring abrasion-resistant construction, sticky rubber in the middle for enhanced grip and an anti-clog coating to keep dirt out.
You really can’t go wrong, especially when you’re saving more than enough money to pick up a 12-pack of your favorite calorie-replacing brew on the way home.
Pegasus Trail 2:
$130 $98 Wildhorse 6: $120 $98
