Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 30% off Outerknown's Blanket Shirt, Savings at On Running & More

By Gear Patrol
outerknown blanket shirt
Outerknown


Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
$148 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLANKET30)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable and comfy clothes are essentials for us at Gear Patrol. This blanket shirt is the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

On Cloud
On Cloud
$120 $100 (20% OFF)

Swiss company On has stormed onto the scene with a robust lineup of workout- and running-ready sneakers that are supremely comfortable and ideal for all-day wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MW07

Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
$119 $71 (40% OFF)

Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER-RESISTANT BACKPACKS

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding
$248 $174 (30% OFF)

Clubmasters are an iconic silhouette that has been worn by just about anyone who is anyone throughout the years. This model has been upgraded with a folding frame, adding a bit of flair to the timeless look.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98 $56 (43% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
$595 $476 (20% OFF)

This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MILITARY WATCHES

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
$440 $300 (32% OFF)

This Le Creuset enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ MORE ABOUT LE CREUSET DUTCH OVENS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
$599 $399 (34% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

MORE COFFEE TABLES

Blu Dot Stash Desk
Blu Dot Stash Desk
bludot.com
$499 $399 (20% off)

Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

MORE DESKS

Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
us.hay.com
$499 $399 (20% off)

So you want to talk About A Chair.

MORE CHAIRS

Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
allswellhome.com
$375.00
$375 $319 (15% off)

You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

MORE MATTRESSES

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
$2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$156.00
$195 $156 (20% off)

Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
amazon.com
$400 $130 (68% off)

Sleep tight in a great deal. 

MORE BED FRAMES

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
amazon.com
$895 $806 (10% off)

A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

MORE MATTRESSES

Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
schoolhouse.com
$119.00
$119 $107 (10% off)

If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
westelm.com
$140.00
SAVE NOW

$315 $252 (20% off)

Your bare floors could use a rug.

MORE RUGS

OUTDOOR DEALS

SOG Sync I Traveler
SOG Sync I Traveler
Woot
$55 $25 (55% OFF)

This multi-tool has nine different tools, including pliers, scissors and more. The best thing about this is that its TSA-compliant, meaning you can take it with you wherever you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW EDC OF OCTOBER

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
$135 $95 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long. 

READ MORE ABOUT HIKING BOOTS

L.L.Bean Northwoods Wool Jacket
L.L.Bean Northwoods Wool Jacket
$150 $50 (66% OFF)

At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SWEATERS

Moosejaw x Mystery Ranch Collab Steffen Backpack
Moosejaw x Mystery Ranch Collab Steffen Backpack
$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Made with double-coated 1000D Cordura nylon and a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer, this versatile bag is durable, spacious and ready for any adventure you can throw at it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TACTICAL BACKPACKS

Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
$110 $55 (50% OFF)

This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD JACKETS

Teva Ember Moc
Teva Ember Moc
$100 $50 (50% OFF)

If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIPPERS

Mammut Trion Nordwand 38L Backpack
Mammut Trion Nordwand 38L Backpack
$170 $119 (30% OFF)

Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Moosejaw
$45 $34 (25% OFF)

Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Huckberry
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
REI
$75 $52 (31% OFF)

Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold. 

READ ABOUT FALL'S BEST NEW GEAR

The North Face Saikuru Vest
The North Face Saikuru Vest
Backcountry
$179 $72 (60% OFF)

This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

The North Face Flyweight Packing Cubes
The North Face Flyweight Packing Cubes
REI
$69 $44 (36% OFF)

One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from The North Face are some of the best around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Merrell Ontario Waterproof Boot
Merrell Ontario Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
$170 $85 (50% OFF)

As the seasons change, waterproof boots become essential. Whether you're just splashing through puddles or shoveling snow in the winter, you'll be glad you have a pair of boots like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

FITNESS DEALS

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Huckberry
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Nike Drop Type '70s Sneaker
Nike Drop Type '70s Sneaker
$90 $49 (45% off)
Modern riffs on classics.
MORE SHOES

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
$138 $45 (67% off)
A steal for this everyday watch.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Garrett Leight California Optics Norfolk Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optics Norfolk Sunglasses
$390 $292 (25% off)
Timeless style for less.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Vans Style 73 DX
Vans Style 73 DX
$85 $55 (35% off)
Suede sneakers on sale.
MORE SHOES

Todd Snyder Italian Fatigue Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Fatigue Jacket
$348 $174 (50% off)
Vintage-inspired fresh fit.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Pants
Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Pants
Todd Snyder
$168 $84 (50% off)
It's corduroy season, y'all.
MORE CHINOS

Yuketen Calf Hair Blucher in Leopard
Yuketen Calf Hair Blucher in Leopard
$398 $299 (24% off)
Your mocs don't have to be boring.
MORE SHOES

Garrett Leight California Optics Harding X
Garrett Leight California Optics Harding X
$395 $257 (35% off)
All the style you need.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
$88 $62 (30% off)
Simple and on sale.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS 

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
$88 $62 (30% off)
Mix and match comfort.
MORE SWEATPANTS

TECH DEALS

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MW07

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
$50 $30 (40% OFF)

You're probably working from home and streaming a lot more content than you ever have, so why not optimize your entire home's WiFi? Save 40% now on this WiFi extender system from TP-Link. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO MESH WIFI SYSTEMS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
$200 $170 (15% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT HEADPHONES

LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
amazon.com
$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)

Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon
$450 $100 (78% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Bose Solo Soundbar II
Bose Solo Soundbar II
eBay
$199 $99 (50% OFF)

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUNDBARS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
amazon.com
$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)

Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.

READ MORE ABOUT APPLE'S ANNOUNCEMENTS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
amazon.com
$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Bespoke Post
$175 $105 (40% OFF)

A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

