Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

$1,299 $813 (37% OFF)
This more affordable take on the ceramic Big Green Egg, the Kamado Joe features exceptional heat retention and airflow technology plus two different levels to cook on to maximize space.
$129 $104 (25% OFF)
This combo MagSafe and Apple Watch charger has taken some heat by reviewers for its high price and tendency to get dirty. But it's still our best all-around pick for charging your Apple EDC, especially while traveling and saving $25 makes it a stronger value proposition.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
Our absolute favorite overshirt, the Outerknown Blanket Shirt is a buttery soft year-round companion that is perfect for cool summer nights on the beach or around the campfire.
$319 $200 (37% OFF)
This package deal is a great entry-point for getting into sous vide cooking. It includes the precision cooker with a water bath container.
$186 $200 (37% OFF)
This is our upgrade pick for best beard trimmer and it's available at the lowest price we've ever seen. It's precise, feels premium and offers an incredible 8 hours — 32 15-minute sessions — of cutting time.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
Our pick for best overall pocket knife is a no brainer purchase for those in need of upgrading their EDC. The blade measures just under three inches and is made of D2 steel that'll hold an edge through lots of use before it needs resharpening.
$49 $42 (16% OFF)
Now is the time to bolster your emergency supply or car camping cache. This small, highly rated lantern is capable of providing up to 30 days worth of light on a single set of batteries.
$399 $284 (29% OFF)
The industry standard for smartwatches, the Apple Watch 7 is our Editor's Pick for best smartwatch and has a gargantuan array of features that covers everything from calendar management to taking an ECG on the go. This is the lowest price we've seen for this amazing wearable.
$280 $196 (30% OFF)
These marvelous hiking boots boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.
$50 $24 (20% OFF)
This top-rated flashlight is portable, durable, bright and now affordable enough to stash in all the places you might need it.
$295 $201 (32% OFF)
While all Seiko watches are great additions to any collection, this one is even more special, as it was made exclusively for Macy's and is a limited edition. And it doesn't hurt that it looks outstanding.
$30 $11 (63% OFF)
A must-have for survivalists and casual campers alike, this straw can take water from just about any source and remove 99.999 percent of all impurities, making it safe to drink.
$70 $54 (23% OFF)
This handy folder boasts a 3.39-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade for superior cutting performance.
$65 $45 (31% OFF)
Quickly blend by hand with this powerful immersion blender from Braun, which will have you whipping up smoothies, prepping for baking or chopping up vegetables in no time.
$249 $169 (32% OFF)
These sold for $10 less during Black Friday of last year, but this is still an amazing price for our recommended active noise canceling earbuds.
$44 $28 (36% OFF)
This Victorinox Swiss Army Knife features 14 essential functions and a timeless, classic look.
$68 $55 (19% OFF)
Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This versatile accessory will prove extremely useful for modern iPhone owners on the go. When stashed on your desk, it acts like a MagSafe charging mount. The battery pack can then detach from the folding stand and cling to the back of your phone for additional charging on while on the move.
$67 $55 (18% OFF)
Keep this little superstar on your keyring and you've got 10 handy functions whenever you need them.
$699 $580 (17% OFF)
This new product from Samsung fills a smart niche. It's a large 32-inch 4k monitor with an integrated webcam in a stylish, Apple-like design. It's also a smart TV with HDMI connections for consoles and other devices.
$1500 $700 (53% OFF)
This is a rare chance to save big on what site's like CNET consider to be the best bang for your buck TV on the market. The unit is praised for its picture quality, HDR performance and easy to use Roku Smart TV operating system.
$30 $22 (27% OFF)
One of our all-time favorite travel mugs is an exceptional vacuum-insulated bottle capable of keeping coffee piping hot or water ice cold for hours. We also appreciate its easy to clean lid, minimalist design and portable form factor.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
This a good opportunity to save on our upgrade pick for nonstick pans. You can buy great pans for less, but this one stands out for it's proprietary coating that's designed to last far longer than competing models. Just make sure to click the coupon link before adding to cart.
$2,799 $1420 (49% OFF)
This may not look like most home fitness gyms, but this full body resistance machine is offers owners strength and high intensity cardio training options in a somewhat compact package.
$130 $87 (33% OFF)
This popular affordable smart lock is a great option for anyone looking to add smart access features to their home with minimal installation hassle. This price is also just $3 more than its Black Friday price from last year.
$499 $399 (20% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is a nice deal from Dyson directly.
$230 $146 (36% OFF)
One of our favorite air purifiers currently on the market (and one of our favorite brands making them right now), this four-stage filter can clean up pollen, pollutants, dust and 99.97% of all airborne contaminants from your home.
$405 $300 (26% OFF)
The blender we recommend the most from the best blender brand is back at it's all-time Prime Day low price again. The dial can be adjust mid-blend for greater control, and you can kick the blender into high for the ability to break down practically anything.
$80 $68 (15% OFF)
Our pick for best Dutch oven offers the best price-performance ratio of any Dutch oven we've tested. If you want wicked beef stews and excellent sourdough loaves, this is the way to go if you don't want to drop $350 on a Le Creuset. Note this deal applies to a range of bold color options.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
$100 $68 (33% OFF)
Our pick for the best indoor bike rack, the Delta Michelangelo can hold two bikes in the same footprint it normally takes to store one. Plus, if you clip the additional coupon, you can get another 5 percent off.
$326 $249 (24% OFF)
This top-rated cooler provides all of the benefits of higher-end brands like Yeti at a lower price point. This deal makes the cost gap between the two even wider, making it a no-brainer if you want a rugged versatile cooler.
$230 $150 (35% OFF)
Our top smart lock choice for renters and Apple HomeKit users is back at it's Prime Day low price in both black and silver color options.
$199 $160 (30% OFF)
The new Beats Fit Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds for runners and athletes. Like the Apple's AirPod Pros, these can fast pair to any iPhone and they have the same active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes, and support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
$70 $55 (21% OFF)
While not our top pick from Wahl, this Amazon Choice rated trimmer features three swappable heads for tackling facial, nose, ear and body hair. It's also rated 4.5 stars across over 4,000 reviews, making it a safe bet as a new essential grooming tool.
$42 $30 (30% OFF)
It's not the most exciting deal in the world, but Gillette's Mach 3 is still one of the best and most popular razors on the market. And saving on essentials is still saving money.
$139 $105 (25% OFF)
One of our favorite dog beds, this pooch sleeper is pretty much just a pup-sized memory foam Casper mattress, meaning it's ridiculously comfortable and perfect for pet owners that want to pamper their furry friends.
$1,397 $980 (30% OFF)
The Frame TV is a 4K TV that looks like a framed picture on your wall, so when you're not watching a show or movie, the TV can display artwork and blend into your home's decor.
$179 $139 (22% OFF)
Sonos is one of our favorite home audio brands, but the brand really broke the mold when it took its hi-fi expertise and pared it into a small, weatherproof travel speaker — AKA the Roam. And you can get a factory-refurbished one for far less than the MSRP, but it will still work just as great.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
This is actually our favorite all-around pellet grill, and that was before it was discounted by $150. Now, you can save even more on this convenient, handsome, smart (it has WiFi!) do-everything grill smoker.
$229 $173 (26% OFF)
This is a nice discount on our top coffee maker that includes a travel mug, all for a sizable discount over buying the machine alone.
$149 $94 (37% OFF)
Now is a great excuse to pick up the wildly popular kitchen gadget that's helped bring Sous Vide to the home cooking masses. At 37% off the normal price, this is also one of the most sizable product discounts we see on Prime Day.
$249 $168 (33% OFF)
Our top air purifier pick for small rooms features an unobtrusive design and operates quietly and effectively. This price matches the Prime Day low from last year.
$379 $269 (29% OFF)
There are frequent deals on Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones which we recommend, but they often revolve around used versions or slightly less appealing colors. This is a solid discount on a brand new pair of the black version most humans probably want.
$25 $20 (20% OFF)
This is the most recent iteration of our Top Smart Plug pick. The latest version is small, compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, and also now also supports the upcoming smart home platform known as Thread, which promises to help various smart home products work more seamlessly together than ever before.
$599 $380 (37% OFF)
One of our recommend smart watches is a serious tool for serious endurance athletes, including a the ability to provide deeper insights from workouts like your VO2 max and lactate threshold. It also boasts enough built-in storage to hold 1,000 songs, and it supports full-color maps.
$1,770 $1,570 (11% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$999 $798 (20% OFF)
Need a smaller TV for a smaller room in your house? This set is hard to beat. Samsung's QN90A series is consistently ranked by experts as the top non-OLED 4k TV on the market thanks to it's exceptionally bright picture, great black levels and the latest HDMI spec for modern console gaming.