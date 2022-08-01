Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: The Thermapen One Is 30% Off, Save $80 On Bose ANC Headphones & More

By Gear Patrol
thermoworks thermapen one open box special, reebok nano x1 men's training shoes, and bose noise cancelling headphones 700

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Thermoworks Thermapen ONE Open Box Special
Thermoworks
SHOP AT THERMOWORKS

$105 $74 (30% OFF)

Thanks to an open box special from ThermoWorks, you can get our pick for the best overall instant-read thermometer for $31 off. Available in 10 colorways, the Thermapen One offers super fast readings and a longer handle to keep your hand out of the heat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSTANT-READ THERMOMETERS

Reebok Nano X1 Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SHOP AT REEBOK

$135 $88 (35% OFF W/ CODE BTS)

The latest iteration of the Reebok Nano's made our list of the top gym shoes. These shoes are great for CrossFit and HIIT workouts because they're lightweight and flexible, while also offering stability.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose
SHOP AT AMAZON

$379 $299 (21% OFF)

One of the best you can buy, these Bose headphones offer excellent noise cancellation and really great call clarity. However, they are on the expensive side, which is why this discount is so enticing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Black Diamond Sprinter 275 Headlamp
Black Diamond
SHOP AT REI

$75 $46 (39% OFF)

This running headlamp has six settings and brightness memory, so you won't have to reset the lamp to your desired level every time you turn it on. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and has a built-in taillight.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Patagonia Tres Jacket
Patagonia
SHOP AT BACKCOUNTRY

$499 $274 (45% OFF)

Patagonia deals are hard to come by — especially as big as $225 off. Right now at Backcountry, you can get this insulated down jacket discounted by 40 to 45%, depending on the color you choose.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

