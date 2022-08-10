Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today’s Best Deals: 70% Off Aether Apparel, a Staub Cast Iron Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
sponsored product man pushing motorcycle on beach using aether gear

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Aether Summer Warehouse Sale
sponsored deal man pushing motorcycle along beach wearing aether gear

SHOP NOW

UP TO 70% OFF

For a limited time fans can shop the Summer Warehouse Sale to secure up to 70 percent off a wide range of men’s and women’s outerwear, loungewear, sweaters, accessories and more.

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet
Staub
SAVE NOW

$240 $180 (25% OFF)

A quality cast iron will cost you, which is why this Staub deal from Williams Sonoma is so enticing. Right now, you can score this 11-inch enameled skillet in four different colorways for up to $60 off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS

Brooks Ghost 14 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Brooks
SAVE NOW

$140 $111 (20% OFF)

Thanks to Brooks' DNA Loft Cushioning, these running shoes are the best cushioned option for beginners. They're designed to mold to your foot, offering personalized comfort.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Beats Studio Buds
Beats
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

These Beats buds are basically a more affordable version of the Airpods Pro. Although their noise cancellation is not quite as good, they pair quickly with your device, whether an Apple or Android.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven
SAVE NOW

$80 $60 (25% OFF)

Urban Outfitters is offering a rare sale on Fjallraven backpacks, including the Swedish brand's most iconic silhouette, the Kånken. Right now you can shop the bag in five different colorways — all of which are 25% off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss