Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
UP TO 70% OFF
For a limited time fans can shop the Summer Warehouse Sale to secure up to 70 percent off a wide range of men’s and women’s outerwear, loungewear, sweaters, accessories and more.
$240 $180 (25% OFF)
A quality cast iron will cost you, which is why this Staub deal from Williams Sonoma is so enticing. Right now, you can score this 11-inch enameled skillet in four different colorways for up to $60 off.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS
$140 $111 (20% OFF)
Thanks to Brooks' DNA Loft Cushioning, these running shoes are the best cushioned option for beginners. They're designed to mold to your foot, offering personalized comfort.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
These Beats buds are basically a more affordable version of the Airpods Pro. Although their noise cancellation is not quite as good, they pair quickly with your device, whether an Apple or Android.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Urban Outfitters is offering a rare sale on Fjallraven backpacks, including the Swedish brand's most iconic silhouette, the Kånken. Right now you can shop the bag in five different colorways — all of which are 25% off.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS