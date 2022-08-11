Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today’s Best Deals: 15% Off the Eames Chair, RadPower Bikes on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of a chair, new balance shoe, and bike

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,999 $1,599 (20% OFF)

Rad Power Bikes is offering $400 off select e-bikes, including the RadRover 6 Plus. This bike is the brand's best-looking fat tire model to date, boasting hyper-responsive hydraulic brakes, a user-friendly two-part display and more.

READ MORE ABOUT THE RADROVER 6 PLUS

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack
SAVE NOW

$100 $70 (30% OFF)

A classic silhouette from an iconic brand, this medium-sized backpack from Herschel is big enough for a daily commute or a weekend getaway. It can fit a 13-inch laptop and has a front exterior pocket for storing grab-and-go necessities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

New Balance 574
New Balance
SAVE NOW

$85 $70 (18% OFF)

One of the brand's more affordable shoes, these New Balance sneakers boast a classic look and a lightweight foam footbed that molds to your feet. And now you can get the 574 shoes for an even better price at $15 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE 574 SNEAKERS

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$6,495 $5,521 (15% OFF)

If you're in the market for mid-century modern furniture, then Herman Miller should be on your list, specifically because of the Eames Chair. The historic design will run you thousands of dollars, which is why this discount of almost $1,000 shouldn't be overlooked.

READ MORE ABOUT THIS DEAL

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet
Staub
SAVE NOW

$240 $180 (25% OFF)

A quality cast iron will cost you, which is why this Staub deal from Williams Sonoma is so enticing. Right now, you can score this 11-inch enameled skillet in four different colorways for up to $60 off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS

