Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: A Deal on the Newest MacBook, Ray-Bans on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of a drill set, sneaker, and macbook laptop

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop 13.6-in
$1,199 $1,099 (8% OFF)

Apple's tech rarely ever goes on sale, especially when its the latest and greatest, like this laptop. That means that even $100 off is a pretty great deal, which is what you'll find here.

Oakley Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses
$153 $59 (61% OFF)

If you want to look like Maverick, you're going to need a pair of aviator shades, and Ray-Ban makes some of the best, bar none. This modern take is also discounted by a huge amount.

US Rubber Co. Military High Top Sneaker
$128 $96 (25% OFF)

A faithful recreation of one of the earliest modern sneakers, these actually precede both Converse and P.F. Flyers, making them the real OG of hi-tops.

DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Kit
$229 $149 (35% OFF)

If you're big on DIY home improvements, this DeWalt drill-driver kit could end up becoming your best friend. It's capable, reliable, convenient and has up to 33 percent more battery than the competition.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5-inch
$45 $65 (31% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular pieces of apparel, these quick-drying, gym-ready shorts are rugged enough to survive all your outdoor adventures but they're comfortable enough for all-day lounging around the house, too.

