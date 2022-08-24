Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
How to Choose An Engagement Ring
3
Clarks' New Wallabees Will Keep Your Feet Warm
4
The Yamaha Tenere 700, Tested
5
Explore New Paths with the SeaQ Panorama Date

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today’s Best Deals: Save on Lululemon, Get 50% Off Raen Sunglasses & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of sunglasses, hydroflask water bottle, and man wearing lululemon pants

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Lululemon Surge Jogger
Lululemon
SHOP AT LULULEMON

$118 $89 (25% OFF)

Warm-up and cool-down have never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when you're lounging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER PANTS

Raen Remmy
Raen
SHOP AT RAEN.COM

$175 $105 (40% OFF)

These retro-inspired shades have been upgraded for modern times with polarized Carl Zeiss lenses and acetate frames made to last.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Rhone 7-inch Mako Tech Short
Rhone
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$68 $48 (29% OFF)

Made for any workout, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening track workout or just running errands around town.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss