Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
How to Choose An Engagement Ring
3
Clarks' New Wallabees Will Keep Your Feet Warm
4
The Yamaha Tenere 700, Tested
5
Explore New Paths with the SeaQ Panorama Date

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 30% Off at The North Face, $300 Off the Hydrow Rower & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
a collage featuring a helmet, corduroy shorts and a rowing maching

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The North Face
The North Face Cypress Bucket Hat
SAVE NOW

$35 $25 (29% OFF)

Bucket hats are back in full swing, but this one has the added benefit of being produced by one of the world's leading outdoor apparel brands. It definitely doesn't hurt that it comes in a trio of smart colorways, either.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUCKET HATS

Hydrow
Hydrow Labor Day Rower Bundle
SAVE NOW

$2,951 $2,651 (10% OFF)

Not only will this sale bundle score you $300 off the leading smart rower itself, but it also scores you a 12-month membership to Hydrow's on-demand service, free delivery and a one-year warranty. If you want to shape up to ship out, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress
SAVE NOW

$3,395 $3,245 (5% OFF)

Our pick for the best smart cooling mattress, this dual-sided sleeper allows you and your partner to access your own thermoregulation all night long — meaning even if you're a hot sleeper and they're always cold, it'll make sure you're both comfortable all night long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLING MATTRESSES

Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder 7-inch Washed Corduroy Weekend Short
SAVE NOW

$98 $41 (50% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY30)

Comfortable enough that you might mistake them for lounge shorts but stylish enough that you could easily wear them out for the day, these retro-style shorts were modeled after those favored by California skaters and surfers of the '80s.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEAT SHORTS

Thousand
Thousands Heritage Bike Helmet
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

A throwback-style dome protector from one of our favorite helmet brands, this offering from Thousand comes in a trio of sizes, fourteen different colorways, has a hidden Poplock (so you can feed your bike lock through it for added security) and it meets multiple safety standards.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE HELMETS

More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss