Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Shop Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories
5
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Half Off a Stoic Cooler, Deals on Samsung Vacuums & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of man wearing gap jeans, an orange backpack cooler, and a samsung cordless vacuum

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Gap
Gap Soft Wear Slim Jeans
SAVE NOW

$80 $13 (84% OFF W/ CODE GOSHOP)

You can never really have too many good pairs of jeans, especially when they're discounted to just $13, like these slim, stretchy, comfy ones from Gap.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Stoic
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
SAVE NOW

$150 $75 (50% OFF)

You don't need to spend the big bucks to get a legit cooler that looks awesome and functions exactly how you want it. Stoic, a Backcountry brand, makes exceptional outdoor gear with great value.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACK COOLERS

Samsung
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$900 $850 (5% OFF)

It might not seem like that great a deal to save $50 on this vacuum, but it is one of the best — our splurge pick — and almost never goes on sale. Pair that with a self-cleaning station, a 120-minute battery and an impressive amount of power and you can see the value in spades.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Stanley
Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle - 44 fl. oz.
SAVE NOW

$72 $46 (36% OFF)

Whether you use it to store hot soup for your worksite lunch break, hot cocoa for fireside hangs or just some ice-cold water on a hot summer day, this unbreakable Stanley thermos won't let you down.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss