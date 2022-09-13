Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 33% Off a Rooftop Tent, a Deal on Buffy Linen Sheets & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of a yoga mat, sheets, and a rooftop tent on an suv

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Thule
Thule Tepui Explorer Autana 3 Tent
REI
SHOP AT REI

$2,800 $1,875 (33% OFF)

These are huge savings on a rugged and spacious rooftop tent from Thule. The tent comes with a plush, high-density foam mattress and can sleep up to three people at once. It's rated for 3-4 season camping and has a removable annex.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Buffy
Buffy Linen Sheet Set
Buffy
SHOP AT BUFFY

$279 $237 (15% OFF)

Airy and comfortable, the Buffy Linen Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet. They come in a handful of rich colors and are some of the softest linen sheets around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Jade Yoga
Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat
Woot
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$80 $50 (37% OFF)

Our pick for the best eco-friendly yoga mat you can buy, the Jade Yoga Harmony mat is known for its superior grip — the mat’s “open-cell” design means the porous material soaks up sweat and any other moisture as you flow.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Lululemon
Lululemon Reflective Running Jogger
Lululemon
SHOP AT LULULEMON

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Running in cool weather has never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when lounging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING BRANDS

The North Face
The North Face Printed Campshire Full-Zip Jacket
REI
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$139 $104 (25% OFF)

We've found your new go-to fleece for fall. Rarely on sale, fleece jackets from The North Face are always comfortable and stylish, plus feature handy pockets and a woven heritage logo.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

