Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 25% Off a Barbour Chore Coat, Dyson Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a khaki jacket, vacuum cleaners, and wireless headphones

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Barbour
Barbour Casual Cotton Chore Coat
SAVE NOW

$280 $210 (25% OFF)

Made with rugged 100% cotton canvas and with a stylish corduroy collar, this classic chore coat from Barbour is a great wardrobe piece to help you transition from fall to winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANVAS JACKETS FOR MEN

Beats
Beats Solo3
SAVE NOW

$200 $100 (50% OFF)

Boasting convenient Apple compatibility and excellent sound quality, Beats' Solo3 headphones can turn 5 minutes of charging into 3 hours of listening.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Underwear Cotton Classics, 3-Pack
SAVE NOW

$45 $21 (53% OFF)

Possibly the brand's all-time best product, Calvin Klein's underwear is comfortable with just the right amount of stretch. And you can find them available in different colors, fits and variety packs all over Amazon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR FOR MEN

Dyson
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$599 $350 (42%)

When it comes to light, powerful and effective vacuums, you can never go wrong with a Dyson. The V11 Animal automatically adapts to different floors, easily converts to a handheld vac and is topped with a helpful LED screen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Crocs Classic Lined Clog
SHOP AT AMAZON

$60 $26 (57% OFF)

It's true that Crocs are ugly. But they're also some of the comfiest shoes around. And these ones have an added liner to keep you cozy in the cooler weather.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY CROCS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss