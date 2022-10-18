Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Boost Energy and Focus Like an Olympic Swimmer
3
Should You Buy Dr. Squatch Soap? We Decide
4
Brooks Sneakers for Every Type of Runner
5
The 8 Best Japanese Whiskies You Can Buy in 2022

Today's Best Deals: Big Savings at Huckberry, Seikos on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of an ooni pizza oven, watch, and gray hoodie

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Flint and Tinder
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Seiko
Seiko 5 Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 42.5mm
Macy's
SHOP AT MACY'S

$295 $212 (28% OFF)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

Henckels
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set
Target
SHOP AT TARGET

$657 $150 (77% OFF)

This set from Henckels has every knife you'll ever need in the kitchen, plus scissors and a handsome knife block that you can use to show them off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Ooni
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven
Bloomingdale's
SHOP AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

$349 $280 (20% OFF)

If you want to start making restaurant-quality pizzas in your own backyard, Ooni's Fyra is one of the best options you have. The oven can reach up to 500 degrees and cook pizzas in only 60 seconds, meaning you can spend less time cooking and more time eating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Naglev
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$240 $161 (33% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss